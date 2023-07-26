MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2023-24: Jerry Lalrinzuala joins Odisha FC

In 2016, Jerry Lalrinzuala became the then youngest player to debut and score in ISL in 2016 while playing for Chennaiyin FC.

Published : Jul 26, 2023 16:02 IST , BHUBANESWAR - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Jerry Lalrinzuala.
FILE PHOTO: Jerry Lalrinzuala. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Jerry Lalrinzuala. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Jerry Lalrinzuala has joined Odisha FC on a one-year contract with the option to extend it by another year, the Indian Super League (ISL) club announced on Wednesday.

Hailing from Mizoram, Jerry became the then youngest player to debut and score in ISL in 2016 while playing for Chennaiyin FC. He won the 2020-21 league title with CFC.

On Jerry joining Odisha FC, coach Sergio Lobera said, “Jerry is a very experienced player in a very important position in our system. I am happy with his signing and welcome him to the club. I am sure that we will continue to grow and achieve success together.” 

Jerry said, “Odisha FC is a club with great ambition, and I am absolutely thrilled to be a part of it. Having known many of the players for years, I am eagerly looking forward to joining them soon and embarking on this exciting new challenge.”

