ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru FC signs former Kerala Blasters captain Jessel Carneiro

Bengaluru FC signed the former captain of Kerala Blasters Jessel Carneiro and midfielder Shankar Sampingiraj ahead of the 2023-24 campaign, the club announced on Tuesday.

Published : Jul 25, 2023 17:48 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Jessel Carneiro (left) in action for Kerala Blasters FC against Odisha FC in the Indian Super League.
Jessel Carneiro (left) in action for Kerala Blasters FC against Odisha FC in the Indian Super League. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Jessel Carneiro (left) in action for Kerala Blasters FC against Odisha FC in the Indian Super League. | Photo Credit: PTI

Bengaluru FC signed the former captain of Kerala Blasters Jessel Carneiro and midfielder Shankar Sampingiraj ahead of the 2023-24 campaign, the club announced on Tuesday.

Carneiro has signed a two-year deal, while Sampingiraj has put pen to paper on a one-year contract.

Carneiro, who began his career at Dempo, turned out for Pune FC and FC Bardez before joining Kerala Blasters in 2019. A part of the Goan State team that reached the semifinal of the Santosh Trophy in 2019, Jessel was named skipper of the Blasters in November 2021, and has 63 Indian Super League appearances to his name in four seasons.

Shankar on the other hand, rejoins the club after a successful three year stint with the Blues’ between 2013 and 2016. During his time at the club, Shankar won a Federation Cup (2015) and the I-League (2016).

The 28-year-old has previously turned out for Kerala Blasters, ATK, FC Pune City and Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League. He was also part of the RoundGlass Punjab FC side that earned promotion to the Indian Super League last term, by winning the I-League.

“I’m really excited to be back at BFC as this is the club where I made some of my best memories as a footballer. I’m a Bengaluru boy, and to give back to the city always means more, and I’m looking forward to contributing in the best possible way,” said Shankar, after completing the formalities on his deal.

The duo completed their medicals at the Bangalore Baptist Hospital last week and have made their way to the Inspire Institute of Sport, in Bellary, where the Blues squad is due to convene for preseason testing.

“Jessel and Shankar are two experienced players who will help us add much needed depth to our squad. Shankar knows what it means to pull on the BFC shirt and Jessel, as a leader in his previous team, will be valuable assets to our roster as we look to compete on all fronts this season.

On behalf of the club, I want to welcome them to our family, and wish them luck during their time here,” said Blues’ Director of Football, Darren Caldeira.

