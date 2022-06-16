Chennaiyin FC signs Mohammed Rafique on a two-year deal

Two-time champions Chennaiyin FC have signed former Indian Super League (ISL) winner Mohammed Rafique on a two-year deal ahead of the upcoming season.

The 31-year-old midfielder, who made headlines after scoring the breathtaking winning goal in stoppage time that handed Atletico de Kolkata the ISL title in the inaugural season, will be a valuable addition to the Chennaiyin FC midfield.

Rafique has played in nine positions in his decade-long professional career with 153 matches under his belt. He will provide flexibility as well as multiple options for Chennaiyin FC in team composition.

The Kolkata-born footballer has also represented the national side on 12 occasions, including two friendlies, and has one goal and an assist to his name. With the Blue Tigers, Rafique won the 2018 Intercontinental Cup and a Tri-Nation series in 2017.

“I’m really happy to join Chennaiyin FC family. It is one of the best teams, two times champions. I will try my best to help the team,” Rafique expressed his excitement on joining Chennaiyin FC.

Besides ATK, he has also featured for three other clubs in the ISL—the latest being SC East Bengal for whom he had played in 31 matches in the last two seasons.

In the 2021-22 ISL, he appeared 16 times for the Red and Gold Brigade, providing one assist and spending 1075 minutes on the pitch.