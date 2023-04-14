India

Jamshedpur FC beats ISL Champion ATK Mohun Bagan to enter Super Cup 2023 semifinals

Jamshedpur FC beat ATK Mohun Bagan 3-0 to enter the semifinals of the Hero Super Cup at EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode, Kerala on Friday.

Team Sportstar
Kozhikode 14 April, 2023 22:25 IST
Jamshedpur FC’s Boris Singh celebrates after scoring against ATK Mohun Bagan in te Super Cup.

Jamshedpur FC’s Boris Singh celebrates after scoring against ATK Mohun Bagan in te Super Cup. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Boris Singh scored twice for the Red Miners while Harry Sawyer put the final nail in the coffin with a late goal as the defending Indian Super League champion fell haplessly to Aidy Boothroyd’s side.

Jamshedpur, which finished second from the bottom in the ISL this season, found its shot at redemption in the Super Cup, with a win over FC Goa in its opening match in the Super Cup, where it beat the Gaurs 5-3 in a goal-fest.

The Red Miners got the game underway and kept the Mariners’ defence on their toes in the first 20 minutes with multiple attacks down the middle but they managed to keep the threat at bay.

Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan HIGHLIGHTS, Super Cup 2023: Boris, Sawyer score to lead JFC in semifinal; ATKMB crashes out

As soon as the game reached its first quarter mark, Jamshedpur FC scored the opener after a brilliant build-up.

Ritwik Das sent a tricky pass into the box from the wings towards Rafael Crivellaro who beat the defence with a clever dribble. Rafael crossed the ball to the far post where Boris tapped it in to take his side to the lead.

Right before the first-half came ended, Jamshedpur extended its lead. Ritwik Das, from the wings, again laid down a brilliant through ball into the box for Boris who slammed it into the back of the net.

After restart, the Mariners’ went out on an attacking spree in order to make their way back into the game but failed to beat the closely-knit JFC defence.

Jamshedpur FC ended the competition in the last moments of the game when Ishan Pandita’s shot, first saved by ATKMB goalie Vishal Kaith, was poked in by Sawyer.

Jamshedpur FC will play Gokulam Kerala FC next on the 18th April, 2023 at 5 PM.

