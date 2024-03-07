MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2023-24: Jamshedpur FC looks to turn tides of qualification against high-flying Mumbai City 

Mumbai are level on points (35) with the first-placed Odisha FC despite playing a game (17) fewer than the Juggernauts (18).

Published : Mar 07, 2024 22:26 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Jamshedpur is just one point off (20) the sixth-placed Bengaluru FC (21), with both teams playing the same number of league matches (18).
FILE PHOTO: Jamshedpur is just one point off (20) the sixth-placed Bengaluru FC (21), with both teams playing the same number of league matches (18). | Photo Credit: PTI
FILE PHOTO: Jamshedpur is just one point off (20) the sixth-placed Bengaluru FC (21), with both teams playing the same number of league matches (18). | Photo Credit: PTI

Jamshedpur FC will play host to Mumbai City FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex to conclude Matchweek 18 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 on Friday.

The Islanders have a direct shot of going to the top of the table with a win in this match. They are level on points (35) with the first-placed Odisha FC despite playing a game (17) fewer than the Juggernauts (18). The goal difference (14) of both teams is the same as well.

The Petr Kratky-coached side would aim to build some distance between itself and OFC, which suffered a battering to Australian side Central Coast Mariners on Thursday.

JFC, on the other hand, lost its first match in five games when Mohun Bagan Super Giant rolled past it by three goals in the last match.

The Red Miners are just one point off (20) the sixth-placed Bengaluru FC (21), with both teams playing the same number of league matches (18). They are thus pretty much in the race for qualification and should shelve aside any minor hiccups that arise en route the same.

ALSO READ | Igor Stimac names 35 probables for India’s FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Afghanistan

“We are not thinking about the last game we played with them, because it was not up to the mark. This is our home ground. They are a good side, so we cannot take things lightly,” JFC’s head coach Khalid Jamil said in the pre-match press conference.

Interestingly, Mumbai City FC has not kept a clean sheet in any of its last 13 clashes with Jamshedpur FC. However, it has been on a good run on the road lately, winning each of their previous three away fixtures, and scoring at least a goal in all of those games.

“We were the better team (against Punjab FC) in my opinion,” Kratky reflected on their 3-2 win over the league debutants in their previous game.

“The boys did well and again, they showed their character, especially in the second half and the belief in how we want to play and score goals.”

The match is scheduled for a 7:30 pm kick-off.

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
