Inter Kashi qualifies for Kalinga Super Cup by defeating Rajasthan 5-0 in play-off

Inter Kashi qualified for the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 after thrashing Rajasthan United 5-0 in a qualifying play-off match at Kalinga Pitch 1 on Tuesday.
A brilliant brace from Mario Barco along with goals Edmund Lalrindika, Tomba Singh and MD Ajsal propelled the newly formed team from Uttar Pradesh to the Cup competition.
The I-League outfit will join group with Indian Super League clubs FC Goa, Bengaluru FC and defending champions Odisha FC.
Inter Kashi is currently in eighth in the I-League 2023-24 standings with 15 points from 11 matches. The winner of the 13 team league will get direct promotion to the ISL next season.
