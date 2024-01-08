MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Inter Kashi qualifies for Kalinga Super Cup by defeating Rajasthan 5-0 in play-off

A brilliant brace from Mario Barco along with goals Edmund Lalrindika, Tomba Singh and MD Ajsal propelled the newly formed team from Uttar Pradesh to the Cup competition.

Published : Jan 08, 2024 17:09 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Inter Kashi’s Mario Barco scoring from the spot against Rajasthan United FC.
Inter Kashi’s Mario Barco scoring from the spot against Rajasthan United FC. | Photo Credit: X / @InterKashi
infoIcon

Inter Kashi’s Mario Barco scoring from the spot against Rajasthan United FC. | Photo Credit: X / @InterKashi

Inter Kashi qualified for the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 after thrashing Rajasthan United 5-0 in a qualifying play-off match at Kalinga Pitch 1 on Tuesday.

A brilliant brace from Mario Barco along with goals Edmund Lalrindika, Tomba Singh and MD Ajsal propelled the newly formed team from Uttar Pradesh to the Cup competition.

ALSO READ | Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Full schedule, groups, teams, venue

The I-League outfit will join group with Indian Super League clubs FC Goa, Bengaluru FC and defending champions Odisha FC.

Inter Kashi is currently in eighth in the I-League 2023-24 standings with 15 points from 11 matches. The winner of the 13 team league will get direct promotion to the ISL next season.

Related stories

Related Topics

Inter Kashi /

Rajasthan United FC /

FC Goa /

Bengaluru FC /

Odisha FC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Inter Kashi qualifies for Kalinga Super Cup by defeating Rajasthan 5-0 in play-off
    Team Sportstar
  2. Was inspired by cousin Saurabh Chaudhary, will train hard for Paris Olympics, says Varun Tomar
    PTI
  3. Esha Singh attributes success to father Sachin’s support, says winning Paris Olympics quota ‘a burden off my head’
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. De Bruyne ‘nowhere near’ his best after Man City return
    AFP
  5. Mumbai Marathon 2024: Olympic medallist Meb Keflezighi named brand ambassador
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Inter Kashi qualifies for Kalinga Super Cup by defeating Rajasthan 5-0 in play-off
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mobashir Rahman reunites with Owen Coyle at Chennaiyin FC
    Team Sportstar
  3. East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC LIVE streaming info, Kalinga Super Cup 2024: When, where to watch; Preview
    Team Sportstar
  4. ‘Sleeping giant’ India awakening, says coach Igor Stimac ahead of AFC Asian Cup
    AFP
  5. AIFF evaluates possibility of implementing ‘Additional Video Review System’ in India
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Inter Kashi qualifies for Kalinga Super Cup by defeating Rajasthan 5-0 in play-off
    Team Sportstar
  2. Was inspired by cousin Saurabh Chaudhary, will train hard for Paris Olympics, says Varun Tomar
    PTI
  3. Esha Singh attributes success to father Sachin’s support, says winning Paris Olympics quota ‘a burden off my head’
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. De Bruyne ‘nowhere near’ his best after Man City return
    AFP
  5. Mumbai Marathon 2024: Olympic medallist Meb Keflezighi named brand ambassador
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment