Mobashir Rahman reunites with Owen Coyle at Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC has roped in midfielder Mobashir Rahman on loan from East Bengal FC for the remainder of the ongoing 2023-24 season.

Rahman became the first player to join the Marina Machans during the winter transfer window this season. The 25-year-old has previously played under Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle as well during his time at Jamshedpur FC.

The Scotsman praised the signing of the Jamshedpur-born player and called him as a valuable addition to the squad. Rahman’s experience and versatility in the midfield will increase the options for Coyle during the upcoming matches.

Coyle said, “Rahman is a wonderful talent and has proven himself at the top stage for Jamshedpur FC and East Bengal FC. I have worked with him previously during my time at Jamshedpur and know his quality on the field. He is a valuable addition to our midfield and we are excited to work with him for the remainder of the season.”

Rahman has scored two goals and registered four assists in 83 appearances in all competitions during his career.

“I am excited to join two-time ISL champions Chennaiyin FC and looking forward to work under the guidance of head coach Owen Coyle once again, who has helped me to improve my game in the past as well. I hope to give my best for the team, working hard day in and day out to help the club achieve its goal for the season ahead and make our fans happy,” Rahman commented.

Chennaiyin FC will kickstart its Kalinga Super Cup campaign against Punjab FC on Thursday, January 11. It are currently in seventh place in the ISL 2023-24 after 12 points from as many matches.