MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Mobashir Rahman reunites with Owen Coyle at Chennaiyin FC

The 25-year-old has previously played under Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle as well during his time at Jamshedpur FC.

Published : Jan 08, 2024 16:09 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Mohammad Mobashir Rahman (above) and Naorem Mahesh Singh of East Bengal FC celebrates a goal
Mohammad Mobashir Rahman (above) and Naorem Mahesh Singh of East Bengal FC celebrates a goal | Photo Credit: Vipin Pawar /Focus Sports/ ISL
infoIcon

Mohammad Mobashir Rahman (above) and Naorem Mahesh Singh of East Bengal FC celebrates a goal | Photo Credit: Vipin Pawar /Focus Sports/ ISL

Chennaiyin FC has roped in midfielder Mobashir Rahman on loan from East Bengal FC for the remainder of the ongoing 2023-24 season.

Rahman became the first player to join the Marina Machans during the winter transfer window this season. The 25-year-old has previously played under Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle as well during his time at Jamshedpur FC.

The Scotsman praised the signing of the Jamshedpur-born player and called him as a valuable addition to the squad. Rahman’s experience and versatility in the midfield will increase the options for Coyle during the upcoming matches.

Coyle said, “Rahman is a wonderful talent and has proven himself at the top stage for Jamshedpur FC and East Bengal FC. I have worked with him previously during my time at Jamshedpur and know his quality on the field. He is a valuable addition to our midfield and we are excited to work with him for the remainder of the season.”

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

Rahman has scored two goals and registered four assists in 83 appearances in all competitions during his career.

“I am excited to join two-time ISL champions Chennaiyin FC and looking forward to work under the guidance of head coach Owen Coyle once again, who has helped me to improve my game in the past as well. I hope to give my best for the team, working hard day in and day out to help the club achieve its goal for the season ahead and make our fans happy,” Rahman commented.

Chennaiyin FC will kickstart its Kalinga Super Cup campaign against Punjab FC on Thursday, January 11. It are currently in seventh place in the ISL 2023-24 after 12 points from as many matches.

Related stories

Related Topics

Chennaiyin FC /

Mobashir Rahman /

East Bengal FC /

Owen Coyle /

Jamshedpur FC /

Kalinga Super Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mobashir Rahman reunites with Owen Coyle at Chennaiyin FC
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Ricky Bhui’s century helps Andhra pocket three points against Bengal, match drawn
    Sahil Mathur
  3. Was inspired by Saurabh Chaudhary, will train hard for Paris Olympics: Varun Tomar
    PTI
  4. Ranji Trophy Live Score Updates, Round 1, Day 4: Pondicherry beats Delhi by 9 wickets, Hyderabad hammers Nagaland
    Team Sportstar
  5. East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC LIVE streaming info, Kalinga Super Cup 2024: When, where to watch; Preview
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

More on Indian Football

  1. Mobashir Rahman reunites with Owen Coyle at Chennaiyin FC
    Team Sportstar
  2. East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC LIVE streaming info, Kalinga Super Cup 2024: When, where to watch; Preview
    Team Sportstar
  3. ‘Sleeping giant’ India awakening, says coach Igor Stimac ahead of AFC Asian Cup
    AFP
  4. AIFF evaluates possibility of implementing ‘Additional Video Review System’ in India
    Team Sportstar
  5. I-League 2: Indian football’s third division to start on January 20, with a scheduled break for Santosh Trophy
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mobashir Rahman reunites with Owen Coyle at Chennaiyin FC
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Ricky Bhui’s century helps Andhra pocket three points against Bengal, match drawn
    Sahil Mathur
  3. Was inspired by Saurabh Chaudhary, will train hard for Paris Olympics: Varun Tomar
    PTI
  4. Ranji Trophy Live Score Updates, Round 1, Day 4: Pondicherry beats Delhi by 9 wickets, Hyderabad hammers Nagaland
    Team Sportstar
  5. East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC LIVE streaming info, Kalinga Super Cup 2024: When, where to watch; Preview
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment