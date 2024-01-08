PREVIEW
East Bengal FC will take on Hyderabad FC in the inaugural match of the 2024 edition of the Super Cup, rechristened as the Kalinga Super Cup.
The Kolkata giants, managed by Spaniard Carles Cuadrat, is enjoying a five game unbeaten run in the Indian Super League 2023-24 despite winning one. The club will hope for its Brazilian striker Cleiton Silva to translate his league form in cup competition.
On the other hand, a struggling Hyderabad FC side, which is currently at the bottom of the ISL 2023-24 points table, has lost four out its last five ISL matches. Following the departure of coach Manolo Marquez and a couple of other key players, the team has struggled to bag results.
It will be determined to put its recent performance behind and make a fresh start in the Super Cup, aiming for a strong comeback in the latter part of the ISL.
ALSO READ | Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Full schedule, groups, teams, venue
KICK-OFF, TELECAST AND LIVE STREAMING INFO
When and where is the match kicking-off?
How can you watch the East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC Kalinga Super Cup 2024 match in India?
Latest on Sportstar
- East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC LIVE streaming info, Kalinga Super Cup 2024: When, where to watch; Preview
- Eubanks struggles with muscle injury, loses at Auckland Classic
- Ranji Trophy Live Score Updates, Round 1, Day 4: Pondicherry beats Delhi by 9 wickets, Hyderabad hammers Nagaland
- Tamil Thalaivas captain Sagar Rathee remembers injury heartbreak - “Mujhe kisi bhi tarah khada kardo, main kisi bhi tarah khel loonga”
- Varun Tomar, Esha Singh bag Olympic quotas with 10m Air Pistol gold at Asian Qualifiers
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE