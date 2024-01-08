MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC LIVE streaming info, Kalinga Super Cup 2024: When, where to watch; Preview

East Bengal FC will face a struggling Hyderabad FC in the first match of Kalinga Super League 2024 in a group a encounter on January 9.

Published : Jan 08, 2024 14:59 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Cleiton Silva celebrates after scoring a goal. 
Cleiton Silva celebrates after scoring a goal.  | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Cleiton Silva celebrates after scoring a goal.  | Photo Credit: PTI

PREVIEW

East Bengal FC will take on Hyderabad FC in the inaugural match of the 2024 edition of the Super Cup, rechristened as the Kalinga Super Cup. 

The Kolkata giants, managed by Spaniard Carles Cuadrat, is enjoying a five game unbeaten run in the Indian Super League 2023-24 despite winning one. The club will hope for its Brazilian striker Cleiton Silva to translate his league form in cup competition.

On the other hand, a struggling Hyderabad FC side, which is currently at the bottom of the ISL 2023-24 points table, has lost four out its last five ISL matches. Following the departure of coach Manolo Marquez and a couple of other key players, the team has struggled to bag results.

It will be determined to put its recent performance behind and make a fresh start in the Super Cup, aiming for a strong comeback in the latter part of the ISL.

ALSO READ | Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Full schedule, groups, teams, venue

KICK-OFF, TELECAST AND LIVE STREAMING INFO

When and where is the match kicking-off? 
The East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC Kalinga Super Cup 2024 match will kick-off at 14:00 PM IST, Monday, January 9 at the Kalinga Stadium (Pitch 1) in Bhubaneswar.
How can you watch the East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC Kalinga Super Cup 2024 match in India?
The East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC Kalinga Super Cup 2024 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 Channel (TV).
The game will be livestreamed on JioCinema.

Related Topics

Hyderabad FC /

East Bengal FC /

Kalinga Super Cup /

Cleiton Silva /

Carles Cuadrat /

Indian Super League /

ISL 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC LIVE streaming info, Kalinga Super Cup 2024: When, where to watch; Preview
    Team Sportstar
  2. Eubanks struggles with muscle injury, loses at Auckland Classic
    AP
  3. Ranji Trophy Live Score Updates, Round 1, Day 4: Pondicherry beats Delhi by 9 wickets, Hyderabad hammers Nagaland
    Team Sportstar
  4. Tamil Thalaivas captain Sagar Rathee remembers injury heartbreak - “Mujhe kisi bhi tarah khada kardo, main kisi bhi tarah khel loonga”
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. Varun Tomar, Esha Singh bag Olympic quotas with 10m Air Pistol gold at Asian Qualifiers
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC LIVE streaming info, Kalinga Super Cup 2024: When, where to watch; Preview
    Team Sportstar
  2. ‘Sleeping giant’ India awakening, says coach Igor Stimac ahead of AFC Asian Cup
    AFP
  3. AIFF evaluates possibility of implementing ‘Additional Video Review System’ in India
    Team Sportstar
  4. I-League 2: Indian football’s third division to start on January 20, with a scheduled break for Santosh Trophy
    Team Sportstar
  5. Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Full schedule, groups, teams, venue
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC LIVE streaming info, Kalinga Super Cup 2024: When, where to watch; Preview
    Team Sportstar
  2. Eubanks struggles with muscle injury, loses at Auckland Classic
    AP
  3. Ranji Trophy Live Score Updates, Round 1, Day 4: Pondicherry beats Delhi by 9 wickets, Hyderabad hammers Nagaland
    Team Sportstar
  4. Tamil Thalaivas captain Sagar Rathee remembers injury heartbreak - “Mujhe kisi bhi tarah khada kardo, main kisi bhi tarah khel loonga”
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. Varun Tomar, Esha Singh bag Olympic quotas with 10m Air Pistol gold at Asian Qualifiers
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment