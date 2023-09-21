Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC - A look at the last five encounters in the ISL

The Indian Super League (ISL 2023-24) season is kicking-off on September 21, with Kerala Blasters facing Bengaluru FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

Matches between these two teams usually tend to be feisty and create a fantastic atmosphere as both teams enjoy a fantastic fanbase, be it home or away.

Ahead of their opening match, let us have a look at the last five encounters between the two teams. In the last five matches, Bengaluru and Kerala have won two matches each, with one finishing in a draw.

Bengaluru FC 1-0 Kerala Blasters (March 3, 2023)

This has to be the most controversial match in ISL history. The stakes were high as it was a knockout match, with the winner going straight to the semifinal.

With the match goalless in 90 minutes, both teams had to play extra-time.

Bengaluru FC players watch Kerala Blasters FC team walking off the field. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu

During extra-time, the Blues got a free-kick, which was taken quickly by Sunil Chhetri and the ball ended up inside the net.

However, the set of events that followed saw Kerala Blasters players protest as they felt the referee did not blow the whistle and that Ivan Vukomanovic’s side was not ready when the kick was taken.

After the goal was given, Ivan and his team walked out of the pitch, and KBFC’s captain Adrian Luna took off his arm band in anger. The Blasters players did not return, and BFC automatically qualified with a 1-0 win.

Bengaluru FC 1-0 Kerala Blasters (February 11, 2023)

Bengaluru FC faced Kerala Blasters in the first of its last three league fixtures at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

The Blues, in stellar form, were on a five-match winning run and made it six on the trot with a 1-0 win against Kerala Blasters.

It was a low-scoring clash, and Roy Krishna scored the only goal in the 31st minute to guide BFC to a win.

Kerala Blasters 3-2 Bengaluru FC (December 11, 2022)

A thrilling five-goal thriller saw Kerala Blasters edge Bengaluru FC in their first meeting of the ISL 2022-23 season in front of a home crowd at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Sunil Chhetri opened the scoring early in the first-half as he successfully converted a penalty in the 14th minute. However, BFC did not enjoy its lead for a long time, with Marco Leskovic equalising in the 25th minute.

Just before the stroke of half-time, Dimitri Diamantakos found the net in the 43rd minute as the Blasters went into half-time with a lead.

Apostolos Giannou scored in the 70th minute to double the lead for the Blasters. Javi Hernandez pulled a goal back in the 81st minute, but Vukomanovic’s side held on to its lead to clinch the win.

Kerala Blasters 1-0 Bengaluru FC (January 30, 2022)

Naorem Roshan’s goal helped Bengaluru FC edge Kerala Blasters 1-0 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Sunday.

Roshan made full use of a freekick that BFC got after Kerala’s Lalthathanga Khawlhring committed a foul outside the box. Roshan stepped up to take the free-kick and belted a left-footed shot past the wall and into the net.

Roshan Singh (right) of Bengaluru FC celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal.

The win brought Bengaluru level on points with third-placed Kerala Blasters, though the third-placed Blasters have played two fewer matches.

Bengaluru FC 1-1 Kerala Blasters FC (November 28, 2021)

Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC played out a largely dull and dispiriting 1-1 draw at the Bambolim Stadium.

In the 84th minute, Ashique Kuruniyan’s right-footed drive from distance appeared to be going out, only for Blasters goalie Albino Gomes to pull the ball back into his net.

Four minutes later, Kuruniyan was on the scoresheet again, but this time scoring an own goal, blasting the ball into the roof of the net while trying to clear.