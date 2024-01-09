MagazineBuy Print

Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Kerala Blasters names squad for Super Cup; Jeakson Singh returns from injury

Rahul K P, Pritam Kotal and Ishan Pandita find a place in the squad despite being selected in the Indian squad ahead of the AFC Asian Cup 2023.

Published : Jan 09, 2024 19:12 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Kerala Blasters Football Club players celebrate after scoring goal against Mohun Bagan Super Giant during Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 match at Vivekananda Yuba Bhararati Krirangan (VYBK), in Kolkata.
FILE PHOTO: Kerala Blasters Football Club players celebrate after scoring goal against Mohun Bagan Super Giant during Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 match at Vivekananda Yuba Bhararati Krirangan (VYBK), in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: PTI
FILE PHOTO: Kerala Blasters Football Club players celebrate after scoring goal against Mohun Bagan Super Giant during Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 match at Vivekananda Yuba Bhararati Krirangan (VYBK), in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: PTI

Kerala Blasters named a strong 26-man squad for the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 on Tuesday, on the eve of its first encounter against Shillong Lajong.

Defensive midfielder Jeakson Singh, who just had surgery done after being injured in October during an Indian Super League match against Mumbai City FC, has been named in the squad.

Rahul K P, Pritam Kotal and Ishan Pandita find a place in the squad despite being selected in the Indian squad ahead of the AFC Asian Cup 2023.

The Tuskers currently sit atop the ISL 2023-24 table with an impressive 26 points from 12 games. Ivan Vukomanovic’s side has been in brilliant form this season, however, it will be without its talisman Adrian Luna, who is out for the rest of the season.  

Kerala Blasters Squad: Kalinga Super Cup 2024
Goalkeepers: Sachin Suresh, Karanjit Singh, Mohammed Arbaz, Lara Sharma
Defenders: Marko Leskovic, Milos Drincic, Pritam Kotal, Hormipam Ruivah, Naocha Singh, Sandeep Singh, Prabir Das
Midfielders/Forwards: Jeakson Singh, Vibin Mohanan, Yoihenba Meitei, Danish Farooq, Mohammed Aimen, Mohammed Azhar, Bryce Miranda, Saurav Mandal, Nihal Sudeesh, Ishan Pandita, Rahul KP, Daisuke Sakai, Kwame Peprah, Dimitrios Diamantakos, Bidyashagar Singh

Related Topics

Indian Football /

Kerala Blasters /

Kalinga Super Cup

