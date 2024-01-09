Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Kerala Blasters names squad for Super Cup; Jeakson Singh returns from injury

Kerala Blasters named a strong 26-man squad for the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 on Tuesday, on the eve of its first encounter against Shillong Lajong.

Defensive midfielder Jeakson Singh, who just had surgery done after being injured in October during an Indian Super League match against Mumbai City FC, has been named in the squad.

Rahul K P, Pritam Kotal and Ishan Pandita find a place in the squad despite being selected in the Indian squad ahead of the AFC Asian Cup 2023.

The Tuskers currently sit atop the ISL 2023-24 table with an impressive 26 points from 12 games. Ivan Vukomanovic’s side has been in brilliant form this season, however, it will be without its talisman Adrian Luna, who is out for the rest of the season.