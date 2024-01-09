MagazineBuy Print

Kerala Blasters FC vs Shillong Lajong FC LIVE streaming info, Kalinga Super Cup 2024: When, where to watch; Preview

ISL 2023-24 leaders Kerala Blasters FC will face I-League outfit Shillong Lajong FC in the third match of Kalinga Super League 2024 in a group B encounter on January 10.

Published : Jan 09, 2024 17:16 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Kerala Blasters’ Dimitrios Diamantakos celebrating a goal.
FILE PHOTO: Kerala Blasters' Dimitrios Diamantakos celebrating a goal. | Photo Credit: ISL
FILE PHOTO: Kerala Blasters’ Dimitrios Diamantakos celebrating a goal. | Photo Credit: ISL

PREVIEW

Having ended 2023 on a strong note, Kerala Blasters FC will shift its focus to the Kalinga Super Cup 2024. The Tuskers currently sit atop the ISL 2023-24 table with an impressive 26 points from 12 games. 

Ivan Vukomanovic’s side has been in brilliant form this season, however, it will be without its talisman Adrian Luna, who is out for the rest of the season.   

On the other hand, Shillong Lajong FC is currently sitting fifth in the I-League 2023-24 with 19 points from 11 matches. Bobby Nongbet’s side has won two out of its last five matches and will look to compete against the ISL team. 

This clash promises a fascinating dynamic. Can Kerala Blasters maintain its momentum without its star playmaker? Will Shillong Lajong FC seize the opportunity to upset the favourites and write its own Super Cup chapter? 

Get ready for a clash on January 10, where tactics, hunger, and maybe even a touch of magic will decide the outcome.

ALSO READ | Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Full schedule, groups, teams, venue

KICK-OFF, TELECAST AND LIVE-STREAMING INFO

When and where is the match kicking-off? 
The Kerala Blasters FC vs Shillong Lajong FC Kalinga Super Cup 2024 match will kick-off at 14:00 PM IST, Wednesday, January 10 at the Kalinga Stadium (Pitch 1) in Bhubaneswar.
How can you watch the Kerala Blasters FC vs Shillong Lajong FC Kalinga Super Cup 2024 match in India?
The Kerala Blasters FC vs Shillong Lajong FCKalinga Super Cup 2024 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 Channel (TV).
The game will be live-streamed on JioCinema.

