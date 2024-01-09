Kerala Blasters FC vs Shillong Lajong FC LIVE streaming info, Kalinga Super Cup 2024: When, where to watch; Preview

PREVIEW

Having ended 2023 on a strong note, Kerala Blasters FC will shift its focus to the Kalinga Super Cup 2024. The Tuskers currently sit atop the ISL 2023-24 table with an impressive 26 points from 12 games.

Ivan Vukomanovic’s side has been in brilliant form this season, however, it will be without its talisman Adrian Luna, who is out for the rest of the season.

On the other hand, Shillong Lajong FC is currently sitting fifth in the I-League 2023-24 with 19 points from 11 matches. Bobby Nongbet’s side has won two out of its last five matches and will look to compete against the ISL team.

This clash promises a fascinating dynamic. Can Kerala Blasters maintain its momentum without its star playmaker? Will Shillong Lajong FC seize the opportunity to upset the favourites and write its own Super Cup chapter?

Get ready for a clash on January 10, where tactics, hunger, and maybe even a touch of magic will decide the outcome.

