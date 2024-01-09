PREVIEW
Having ended 2023 on a strong note, Kerala Blasters FC will shift its focus to the Kalinga Super Cup 2024. The Tuskers currently sit atop the ISL 2023-24 table with an impressive 26 points from 12 games.
Ivan Vukomanovic’s side has been in brilliant form this season, however, it will be without its talisman Adrian Luna, who is out for the rest of the season.
On the other hand, Shillong Lajong FC is currently sitting fifth in the I-League 2023-24 with 19 points from 11 matches. Bobby Nongbet’s side has won two out of its last five matches and will look to compete against the ISL team.
This clash promises a fascinating dynamic. Can Kerala Blasters maintain its momentum without its star playmaker? Will Shillong Lajong FC seize the opportunity to upset the favourites and write its own Super Cup chapter?
Get ready for a clash on January 10, where tactics, hunger, and maybe even a touch of magic will decide the outcome.
ALSO READ | Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Full schedule, groups, teams, venue
KICK-OFF, TELECAST AND LIVE-STREAMING INFO
When and where is the match kicking-off?
How can you watch the Kerala Blasters FC vs Shillong Lajong FC Kalinga Super Cup 2024 match in India?
Latest on Sportstar
- Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Shreyas Iyer added to Mumbai squad for match against Andhra Pradesh
- East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC Highlights, EBFC 3-2 HFC, Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Cleiton Silva, Saul Crespo score in five goal thriller
- Kerala Blasters FC vs Shillong Lajong FC LIVE streaming info, Kalinga Super Cup 2024: When, where to watch; Preview
- Joy for Sen family as brothers Chirag and Lakshya named in Indian squad for Badminton Asia Team Championships
- Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Cleiton Silva’s brace gives East Bengal FC win over Hyderabad FC
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE