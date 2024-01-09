Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Cleiton Silva’s brace gives East Bengal FC win over Hyderabad FC

The Kalinga Super Cup 2024 roared into life on Tuesday afternoon, with East Bengal FC emerging victorious in a pulsating encounter against a beleaguered Hyderabad FC.

Cleiton Silva, the East Bengal captain, stole the show with a captivating brace, propelling his side to a 3-2 win in its Group A opener.

Right from the get-go, East Bengal’s intent was evident. Nandha Kumar, in the 8th minute, rattled the woodwork with a thunderous strike, serving as a warning shot for a Hyderabad defence that has looked porous all season.

Silva missed a golden opportunity shortly after, blazing an open net chance over the bar. Yet, redemption was near. In the 33rd minute, Silva acrobatically volleyed home a cross from the byline, handing East Bengal a deserved lead.

ALSO READ | East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC Highlights, EBFC 3-2 OFC, Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Cleiton Silva, Saul Crespo score in five goal thriller

Hyderabad, however, refused to lie down. Ramhlunchhunga, in inspired form, drew his side level just before the half-time whistle, injecting a thrilling dose of uncertainty into the contest.

The second half began with a bang. Silva unleashed a curling rocket from a free-kick that nestled into the top corner, restoring East Bengal’s advantage.

However, Hyderabad didn’t wilt. With 12 minutes remaining, Ramhlunchhunga won a penalty after a strong run into the box, and Nim Dorjee Tamang duly slotted it home, setting the stage for a final frantic push.

East Bengal, however, proved its mettle. Just a minute later, Saul Crespo pounced on a Borja corner, heading home emphatically to put the game beyond Hyderabad’s reach.