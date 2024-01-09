East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC LIVE Score, Kalinga Super Cup 2024: EBFC 0-0 HFC, Cleiton Silva leads Torch Bearers against Kattimani’s Deccan Legion

- January 09, 2024 14:2322’
Hyderabad FC has grown into the match in the last four-five minutes, it is now threatening EBFC’s goal. The speedy wingers of HFC are looking dangerous.
- January 09, 2024 14:1917’
Hyderabad is yet to string passes together amid intense East Bengal pressure. Hyderabad is pressing high and winning the ball but can’t seem to keep it for long.
- January 09, 2024 14:1413’
East Bengal dominating the proceedings and creating chances. Borja’s shot from the edge of the box flies out of the ground.
- January 09, 2024 14:1210’
Cleiton misses an open goal. The East Bengal captain lacked the composure needed from the a brilliant position.
- January 09, 2024 14:10CORNER8’
Nandha hits the woodwork. Nishu Kumar’s cross from the left was headed down by Cleiton to Nandha, who hits it first time. Kattimani got a finger to it. East Bengal gets the first corner of the match.
- January 09, 2024 14:06FREE KICK5’
Referee gives a foul against East Bengal captain Cleiton Silva, who is livid with the decision.
- January 09, 2024 14:043’
Hyderabad trying to play long and put early pressure on its ISL counterparts but is struggling to hold on to the ball.
- January 09, 2024 14:00KICK-OFF
The first match of the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 between East Bengal FC and Hyderabad FC is under way in Bhubaneshwar. Cleiton Silva leads Torch Bearers against Laxmikanth Kattimani’s Deccan Legion.
- January 09, 2024 13:30KBFC vs HFC: Here the starting XI of both teams
- January 09, 2024 13:12Presenting the staring XI of Hyderabad FC
- January 09, 2024 13:11East Bengal Coach Carles speaks ahead of the match
- January 09, 2024 12:51How can you live-stream the East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC Kalinga Super Cup 2024 match in India?
The East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC Kalinga Super Cup 2024 match will be live-streamed on JioCinema.
- January 09, 2024 12:51How can you watch the East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC Kalinga Super Cup 2024 match in India?
The East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC Kalinga Super Cup 2024 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 Channel (TV).
- January 09, 2024 12:51When and where is the match kicking-off?
The East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC Kalinga Super Cup 2024 match will kick-off at 14:00 PM IST, Monday, January 9 at the Kalinga Stadium (Pitch 1) in Bhubaneswar.
- January 09, 2024 12:51Preview
East Bengal FC will face a struggling Hyderabad FC in the first match of Kalinga Super League 2024 in a group a encounter on January 9.
The Kolkata giants, managed by Spaniard Carles Cuadrat, is enjoying a five game unbeaten run in the Indian Super League 2023-24 despite winning one.
On the other hand, a struggling Hyderabad FC side, which is currently at the bottom of the ISL 2023-24 points table, has lost four out its last five ISL matches.
It will be determined to put its recent performance behind and make a fresh start in the Super Cup, aiming for a strong comeback in the latter part of the ISL.Read the full preview here
