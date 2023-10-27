Kerala Blasters beats Odisha FC, KBFC 2-1 OFC highlights, ISL 2023-24: Luna scores winner on Vukomanovic return

Key Updates
- October 27, 2023 22:02Full-Time!
Kerala Blasters wins the three-points courtesy of a fantastic goal by captain, Adrian Luna. Ivan Vukomanović delivers a big win on his return as Kerala Blasters ends the day second in the ISL league table. Odisha FC failed to convert a penalty in the first half and live to regret it as it loses to the hosts.
- October 27, 2023 21:5895’
Fall found himself in front of open goal but was ruled offside. Odisha remains behind.
- October 27, 2023 21:5693’
Luna went on an explosive run on the counter but was tackled down by Pranjal who receives a yellow card.
- October 27, 2023 21:5693’
Odisha FC gets back-to-back corners but KBFC defends its goal well.
- October 27, 2023 21:5490’ - Six additional minutes given
Six more minutes given for injury time as KBFC holds its lead.
- October 27, 2023 21:5389’
Fall tackles the ball off of Pandita’s feet in the box. Danish takes a shot from 30 yards which goes over the goal for a corner for KBFC.
- October 27, 2023 21:5188’
Azhar fires the ball from afar but the shot goes wide for KBFC.
- October 27, 2023 21:5087’
KBFC attack the goal again but Odisha’s Fall boots the ball away for a corner.
- October 27, 2023 21:4883’ - Captain Luna delivers second goal!
Adrian Luna catches the keeper of his line and dinks the ball perfectly into the net. Amrinder couldn’t do anything but watch the ball land into his goal.
- October 27, 2023 21:4481’ - Ishan Pandita comes on!
Ishan Pandita comes on for KBFC as it looks for the winner.
- October 27, 2023 21:4279’ - KBFC makes a change
Soosai comes on for Puitea for KBFC.
- October 27, 2023 21:3976’ - Pranjal makes debut
Pranjal comes on for Aniket to make his debut for Odisha FC.
- October 27, 2023 21:3572’
The tempo of the game has gone up as both sides give it their all to win possession and push ahead in numbers.
- October 27, 2023 21:3471’
KBFC comes close to scoring second goal, but Thoiba clears his lines keeping it all square.
- October 27, 2023 21:3065’ - Super sub Diamantakos scores equaliser!
The crowd goes wild as substitue Diamantakos scores with a clean first touch finish dinking the ball over the keeper into the net. KBFC goes level.
- October 27, 2023 21:2863’ - Odisha makes triple substitution
Roy Krishna, Thoiba and Delgado come in.
- October 27, 2023 21:2662’
Diego Mauricio and Hormipam get into a fight. Mauricio awarded yellow for his reaction to the ref.
- October 27, 2023 21:2259’
Daisuke of KBFC is pulled down by Amey on the left wing as Adrian Luna steps up to take the free-kick. Luna’s cross cleared away by Odisha FC.
- October 27, 2023 21:2057’ - Substitutions for KBFC
Dimitrios Diamantakos and Freddy replace Rahul KP and Vibin for Kerala Blasters.
- October 27, 2023 21:1654’
Daisuke cuts back and passes the ball to Danish who fires the ball over the goal. KBFC cannot afford to miss good chances like this.
- October 27, 2023 21:1550’ - KBFC 0-1 OFC
Peprah intercepts the ball and passes it to Rahul KP who sets it up for Vibin on the edge of the box but his finish misses the top right corner by a fine margin. KBFC still behind.
- October 27, 2023 21:1047’
KBFC has comitted eight fouls already.
- October 27, 2023 21:09Second Half begins!
KBFC got teasingly close to scoring as Daisuke darts into the box but Amey defends well for Odisha.
- October 27, 2023 20:52Half-time!
Odisha holds onto its one-goal lead, but KBFC is relentlessly knocking on the door looking for an equaliser. The game is tighly fought so far but KBFC needs to start converting its chances. Odisha on the other hand needs to start holding the ball better and control the tempo of the game.
- October 27, 2023 20:5147’ - Farooq gets yellow as well
Danish Frooq gets a yellow card as well for kicking Ralte on the shin.
- October 27, 2023 20:4946’ - Aniket Jadav gets Yellow card
Jadav makes a late tackle on Hormipam and is penalised for the same with a yellow.
- October 27, 2023 20:4340’
Peprah received the ball at the egde of the box, but his shot was blocked by Jahouh inside the box.
- October 27, 2023 20:4037’
Diego Maurcio takes a strong shot inside the box but Sandeep throws his leg in the way and blocks it. Odisha are still only one goal ahead in the game.
- October 27, 2023 20:3936’
Odisha FC is giving away possession a little too much in the mid-field giving KBFC ample scoring chances.
- October 27, 2023 20:3733’
Sandeep crosses the ball perfectly into the box but Peprah just couldn’t control the ball and lost a good goal-scoring chance for KBFC.
- October 27, 2023 20:3430’ - Possession shared by both sides
The possession stats say 51/49 which is a clear indictaion of howclosely matched both teams are.
- October 27, 2023 20:3229’
Diego Maurcio dribbled the ball almost into the box but is being denied by KBFC defender, Hormipam, time and time again.
- October 27, 2023 20:2825’ - KBFC hungry for equaliser
Luna wins the ball and threads a pass to Daisuke who narrowly misses the target. KBFC is hungry for that equaliser.
- October 27, 2023 20:2521’ - Sachin Suresh makes a double save!
KBFC keeps it 1-0. Maurico’s spot kick was saved, Isak Ralte took a follow-up shot but that too was saved heroically by Sachin.
- October 27, 2023 20:2318’ - Penalty given to Odisha!
Isak Ralte beats four KBFC defenders but was eventually brought down with a foul. Jajouh takes the free-kick from 25 yards that was saved by Sachin, but the Naocha flick the ball with his hand in the box, giving Odisha FC a penalty.
- October 27, 2023 20:1814’ - Odisha scores the opener!
The crowd goes silent as Diego Mauricio scores the opener with a finish towards the near post. A well-timed through ball completely opened up KBFC’s defense and it paid the price.
- October 27, 2023 20:1614’
Peprah almost wins the ball in front of goal with a high and effective press.
- October 27, 2023 20:1513’
Odisha is playing deep as KBFC keeps piling the pressure on it’s backline.
- October 27, 2023 20:1411’ - Rahul KP misses big chance
Naocha crosses the ball in perfectly to Rahul KP, whose first touch finish in front of goal is blocked by Jerry’s last ditch defending.
- October 27, 2023 20:129’
Sandeep took OFC defenders off guard and supplies a low driven cross into the box but Odisha clears the ball away.
- October 27, 2023 20:118’
KBFC launches a quick attack on the left wing that almost reaches the feet of the striker, but OFC succesfully fends it off.
- October 27, 2023 20:085’
Odisha attacks the goal again this time with a good clean shot by Isak that just went over the crossbar.
- October 27, 2023 20:074’
Jerry crosses the ball in from the left flank for Odisha but straight into the gloves of the keeper.
- October 27, 2023 20:053’
Rahul KP takes a shot from afar for KBFC but lacked the power to beat the keeper.
- October 27, 2023 20:03KICK-OFF!
Odisha FC kicks off the match but loses possession to KBFC early on. KBFC fans are extra pumped to day to see its head coach, Ivan Vukomanovic back after a 10 match suspension.
- October 27, 2023 19:547 minutes to kick-off!
Players are walking out on the pitch as KBFC fans give them a roaring welcome.
- October 27, 2023 19:06Odisha FC reveals its starting 11!
- October 27, 2023 19:04Here’s how Kerala Blasters lines up!
- October 27, 2023 18:32Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC: Live streaming and telecast info
When and where is the Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC ISL match kicking-off?
The Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC ISL match will kick-off at 8:00 PM IST, Friday, October 27 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kohi, Kerala.
How can you watch the Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC ISL match in India?
The Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV).
The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).
- October 27, 2023 17:53Odisha FC tactician, Sergio Lobera
“We are excited. It’s always a big challenge to play against Kerala, always. They have a very good team. We are going to play in the best atmosphere that you can play in the ISL, because I love to play in this stadium, in this environment, atmosphere, in terms of people. We need to be ready for tomorrow’s game. It will be a difficult game but we are ready for the challenge. We are preparing with excitement for the challenge.”
- October 27, 2023 17:52Kerala’s head coach, Ivan Vukomanovic
“Every game for us is difficult, hard; it’s to fight for points and victories. So, since we arrived here more than two years ago, there has not been a single game where we didn’t have to fight for the points. I think tomorrow it will be the same. It will be nothing different. In this kind of stadium, environment, and atmosphere, the players enjoy and they give it their all. I hope to see a good game tomorrow.”
- October 27, 2023 17:51Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC - H2H
Played – 20
Kerala Blasters FC – 7
Odisha FC – 6
Draws – 7
- October 27, 2023 17:48Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC: Match Preview
Excitement and anticipation surround Ivan Vukomanovic’s return to the Sea of Yellow against Odisha FC
The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi will erupt with joy when Head Coach Ivan Vukomanovic returns to the touchline as Kerala Blasters FC plays hosts to Odisha FC in the fifth matchweek of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 on Friday, October 27. Mumbai City FC halted the Blasters and its winning train in the City of Dreams earlier this month, before NorthEast United FC walked away with a competitive 1-1 draw last week.
For Odisha, a close 3-2 loss to FC Goa in the added time was compensated with a morale-boosting 6-1 triumph over Maziya S&RC in its AFC Cup encounter recently. Fans will keep close tabs on the Juggernauts and its Head Coach Sergio Lobera, for the Spaniard returned to India with a proven track record, decorated trophy cabinet, and a reputation to protect and grow. So far, with only one win in three games, Lobera will want better results.
