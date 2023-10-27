Kerala Blasters beats Odisha FC, KBFC 2-1 OFC highlights, ISL 2023-24: Luna scores winner on Vukomanovic return

Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC: Match Preview

Excitement and anticipation surround Ivan Vukomanovic’s return to the Sea of Yellow against Odisha FC



The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi will erupt with joy when Head Coach Ivan Vukomanovic returns to the touchline as Kerala Blasters FC plays hosts to Odisha FC in the fifth matchweek of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 on Friday, October 27. Mumbai City FC halted the Blasters and its winning train in the City of Dreams earlier this month, before NorthEast United FC walked away with a competitive 1-1 draw last week.



For Odisha, a close 3-2 loss to FC Goa in the added time was compensated with a morale-boosting 6-1 triumph over Maziya S&RC in its AFC Cup encounter recently. Fans will keep close tabs on the Juggernauts and its Head Coach Sergio Lobera, for the Spaniard returned to India with a proven track record, decorated trophy cabinet, and a reputation to protect and grow. So far, with only one win in three games, Lobera will want better results.