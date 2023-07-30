Goutam Sarkar receives Mohun Bagan Ratna award

Mohun Bagan club accorded its highest sporting honour “Mohun Bagan Ratna” to the former India international Goutam Sarkar in a glittering ceremony held on the occasion of the club’s 134th foundation day on Sunday.

Sarkar, one of the finest midfielders to have played in the 70s and 80s, represented the country in the Tehran Asian Games in 1974. Known as the “Indian Beckenbauer‘‘ for his creative abilities, Sarkar earned special praise from the King of football, Pele, when New York Cosmos visited Kolkata in 1977. Another former star Shankar Banerjee was given the lifetime achievement award by the club.

READ | Minerva Academy treading path of Pirlo, Shearer and Ibrahimovic with Gothia Cup win

Among the current players, Australian forward Dimitri Petratos received the Subhas Bhowmick Award for the best forward while goalkeeper Vishal Kaith was named the best footballer of the 2022-2023 season.

List of awardees (season 2022-23):

1. Mohun Bagan Ratna - Goutam Sarkar; 2. Lifetime Achievement Award - Shankar Banerjee; 3. Best footballer (senior) - Vishal Kaith (Shibdas Bhaduri Award); 4. Best cricketer (senior) - Arnab Nandi (Arun Lal Award); 5. Best sports official - Nabab Bhattacharya (Anjan Mitra Award); 7. Best forward (season 2022-23) - Dimitrios Petratos (Subhash Bhowmick Award); 8. Best athlete - Mohor Mukherjee (Pranab Banerjee Award); 9. Best youth footballer - Engson Singh; 10. Best hockey player - Nitish Neupane (Keshav Dutt Award); 11. Best supporter of the year – jointly for Shanti Chakraborty and Kamalesh Upadhyay (Umakanta Palodhi Award).