Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch; Preview

Here is everything to know about how you can watch the ISL 2023-24 match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Bengaluru FC at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Published : Sep 27, 2023 11:11 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Jason Cummings of Mohun Bagan Super Giant celebrates after scoring in his team’s opening ISL 2023-24 match against Punjab FC.
Jason Cummings of Mohun Bagan Super Giant celebrates after scoring in his team's opening ISL 2023-24 match against Punjab FC. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI/ The Hindu
Jason Cummings of Mohun Bagan Super Giant celebrates after scoring in his team’s opening ISL 2023-24 match against Punjab FC. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI/ The Hindu

Defending champion Mohun Bagan SG will be looking to keep its status intact when it meets last year’s runner-up Bengaluru FC in the second outing of the ISL-10, at its home in Salt Lake Stadium on Wednesday.

The host will be buoyed by its first-round home win against newcomer Punjab FC (3-1) while Bengaluru, which is travelling for the second consecutive match, will be hoping to put behind the opening match defeat against Kerala Blasters and obtain the first point of the League.

The two teams have forged some changes in their squads in the pre-season transfer window and will be approaching the match with different dynamics compared to what they had in their previous meeting.

Mohun Bagan strengthened its squad with notable signings like the Australian World Cupper Jason Cummings while also adding the India internationals like Sahal Abdul Samad, Anwar Ali and Anirudh Thapa.

Bengaluru FC has also undergone a significant overhaul with some of the summer signings like Ryan Williams and Keziah Veendorp making their presence felt. Bengaluru coach Simon Grayson may consider a rejig in the roster with Javi Hernandez and Curtis Main also available for selection.

Considering the strengths of the two equally matched opponents, the contest is likely to be quite intense giving the home fans enough to cheer for. 

Read full preview HERE

KICK-OFF, TELECAST AND LIVE STREAMING INFO

When and where is the match kicking-off?
The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2023-24 match will kick-off at 8:00 PM IST, Thursday, September 23 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.
How can you watch the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2023-24 match in India?
The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV).
The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).
The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

