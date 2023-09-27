Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch; Preview

Defending champion Mohun Bagan SG will be looking to keep its status intact when it meets last year’s runner-up Bengaluru FC in the second outing of the ISL-10, at its home in Salt Lake Stadium on Wednesday.
The host will be buoyed by its first-round home win against newcomer Punjab FC (3-1) while Bengaluru, which is travelling for the second consecutive match, will be hoping to put behind the opening match defeat against Kerala Blasters and obtain the first point of the League.
The two teams have forged some changes in their squads in the pre-season transfer window and will be approaching the match with different dynamics compared to what they had in their previous meeting.
Mohun Bagan strengthened its squad with notable signings like the Australian World Cupper Jason Cummings while also adding the India internationals like Sahal Abdul Samad, Anwar Ali and Anirudh Thapa.
Bengaluru FC has also undergone a significant overhaul with some of the summer signings like Ryan Williams and Keziah Veendorp making their presence felt. Bengaluru coach Simon Grayson may consider a rejig in the roster with Javi Hernandez and Curtis Main also available for selection.
Considering the strengths of the two equally matched opponents, the contest is likely to be quite intense giving the home fans enough to cheer for.
Read full preview HERE
KICK-OFF, TELECAST AND LIVE STREAMING INFO
When and where is the match kicking-off?
How can you watch the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2023-24 match in India?
