Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bangladesh Army LIVE streaming info, Durand Cup 2023: When, where to watch; Preview; Telecast details

Here is all you need to know about how you can watch the Durand Cup 2023 opening match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Bangladesh Army. 

Published : Aug 03, 2023 07:52 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mohun Bagan Super Giant players during a training session.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant players during a training session. | Photo Credit: Mohun Bagan Super Giant@Twitter
infoIcon

Mohun Bagan Super Giant players during a training session. | Photo Credit: Mohun Bagan Super Giant@Twitter

PREVIEW

The reigning Indian Super League champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be opening the contest in the oldest club football tournament of the continent when it takes on the Bangladesh Army in the 132nd edition of the Durand Cup at the Salt Lake Stadium on Thursday.

The first match of group A will revive the cross-border rivalry, with the oldest club of the continent, Mohun Bagan, taking on the Bangladesh Army outfit. The visitor has a team spun out of a selection of players primarily from the Dhaka Mohammedan Sporting Club, which is the champion of the local Federation Cup.

Mohun Bagan will be starting off with an assortment of names picked up from the senior and youth teams. The senior team, which began pre-season training under its Spanish head coach Juan Ferrando, will be contributing less to the list initially as Mohun Bagan SG will look to preserve the best for the opening AFC Cup preliminary round match on August 16.

Given the situation, the youth team coach Bastab Roy has been given the charge to shepherd the side in the early stages of the tournament. With traditional rival East Bengal and Roundglass Punjab FC completing the group A line-up, the competition is expected to be of a high order.

Kick-off, telecast and live streaming info
When and where is the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bangladesh Army Durand Cup 2023 match kicking-off?
The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bangladesh Army Durand Cup 2023 match will kick-off at 5:45 PM on Thursday, August 3 at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.
Where can you watch the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bangladesh Army Durand Cup 2023 match?
The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bangladesh Army Durand Cup 2023 match can be watched live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD.
The match can also be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment