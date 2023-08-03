Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bangladesh Army LIVE streaming info, Durand Cup 2023: When, where to watch; Preview; Telecast details

PREVIEW

The reigning Indian Super League champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be opening the contest in the oldest club football tournament of the continent when it takes on the Bangladesh Army in the 132nd edition of the Durand Cup at the Salt Lake Stadium on Thursday.

The first match of group A will revive the cross-border rivalry, with the oldest club of the continent, Mohun Bagan, taking on the Bangladesh Army outfit. The visitor has a team spun out of a selection of players primarily from the Dhaka Mohammedan Sporting Club, which is the champion of the local Federation Cup.

Mohun Bagan will be starting off with an assortment of names picked up from the senior and youth teams. The senior team, which began pre-season training under its Spanish head coach Juan Ferrando, will be contributing less to the list initially as Mohun Bagan SG will look to preserve the best for the opening AFC Cup preliminary round match on August 16.

Given the situation, the youth team coach Bastab Roy has been given the charge to shepherd the side in the early stages of the tournament. With traditional rival East Bengal and Roundglass Punjab FC completing the group A line-up, the competition is expected to be of a high order.