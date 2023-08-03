Mohun Bagan vs Bangladesh Army LIVE score, MBSG 3-0 BAFT; Durand Cup 2023: Colaco, Manvir, Hasan own-goal keep Mariners ahead; Army down to 10 men

- August 03, 2023 18:5750’
Save-Taison is slipped a pass inside the box and the player gets his shot away. But Ashraful Rana does well to get a touch and send the ball out for a corner.
- August 03, 2023 18:5447’
Mariners threatening the Army goal early in the second-half. Liston Colaco drags the ball past his man and goes for a grounded cross, but it is blocked.
- August 03, 2023 18:5146’
MBSG sub: IN- Brijesh OUT- Amandeep
- August 03, 2023 18:51Second-half!
Mohun Bagan Super Giant starts the second-half with a 3-0 lead against 10-man Bangladesh Army.
- August 03, 2023 18:38HALF-TIME!
Goals by Liston Coalco, Manvir Singh and an own goal by Mehedi Hasan keeps Mohun Bagan Super Giant in a 3-0 lead against Bangladesh Army at half-time.
Bangladesh Army down to 10-men after Mijanur Rahman saw his second yellow card in the dying stages of the first-half.
- August 03, 2023 18:3545+3’ RED FOR MIJANUR!
Mijanur Rahman sees his second yellow card after bringing down Colaco and he gets his marching orders.
Bangladesh Army down to 10-men.
- August 03, 2023 18:3445+1’
Kamrul Islam goes for goal from an ambitious distance from a freekick. But, he cannot keep his effort on target as Arsh sees the ball go out for a goalkick.
- August 03, 2023 18:3245’
Four minutes added at the end of the first-half!
- August 03, 2023 18:3041’ It is a Mehedi Hasan own goal!
After checking, the goal has actually been gives as a Mehedi Hasan own goal. Suhail is denied, which is a shame honestly. It was an excellent finish after that exquisite bit of footwork by Colaco.
- August 03, 2023 18:2739’ GOAL: MBSG 3-0 BAFT!
What an attacking move that was. Colaco got the better of his man with a 360 degree turn and lobbed the ball to Suhail, who had made the run inside the box. Ashraful Rana came off his line but Suhail lobbed the ball over the Army keeper for Mohun Bagan’s third.
- August 03, 2023 18:2538’
Manvir Singh had a chance to get a cross in from the left but he decides to cutback and send it to a teammate. In the end, nothing comes from the attacking move.
- August 03, 2023 18:2134’
Emon goes for glory as he takes a shot from distance. However, the effort is nowhere near the target as the ball sails high and wide.
- August 03, 2023 18:2033’
It has been an impressive showing from a young Mohun Bagan side. But the goals have come from the team’s two most experienced players- Liston Colaco and Manvir Singh.
- August 03, 2023 18:1729’ GOAL: MBSG 2-0 BAFT!
Manvir Singh converts from the spot to give a 2-0 lead to Mohun Bagan Super Giant.
- August 03, 2023 18:1628’ PENALTY!
Hnamte is challenged inside the box and it is a penalty for Mohun Bagan Super Giant. Bangladesh Army players are protesting but to no avail.
- August 03, 2023 18:1225’
Booking: Raj of MBSG is the latest player to be shown a yellow card.
- August 03, 2023 18:1123
The Mariners are comfortably keeping possession. Bangladesh Army is trying to press but it is not working at the moment.
The booming support at the Salt Lake for the Mariners is certainly an added advantage for Mohun Bagan.
- August 03, 2023 18:09Did you know?
Mohun Bagan clinched a 2-0 win against Bangladesh Army in the group stages of the 1997 Durand Cup.
- August 03, 2023 18:0719’
Suhail plays a through ball for Manvir, who gets the ball and makes his way inside the Army box. His shot rattles the crossbar but play stops for offside.
Manvir had made his run too early, in a bid to reach the ball from Suhail’s pass.
- August 03, 2023 18:0518’
The Mariners look completely in charge now. That goal has really charged up the home team.
- August 03, 2023 18:0214’ GOAL: MBSG 1-0 BAFT- Colaco finds the net
The Army backline is caught napping. Rana delivers a grounded cross from the right. Ashraful Rana tries to intercept the cross but cannot. In the end, it is a simple tap-in from Liston Colaco into an empty net.
- August 03, 2023 17:5710’
Chance- Liston plays a short pass and the ball reaches Manvir. He goes for a grounded shot but it is straight at Ashraful Rana, who does well to catch the ball and hold on to it.
- August 03, 2023 17:569’
Booking- Mijanur Rahman sees an early yellow card for his challenge on Liston Colaco.
- August 03, 2023 17:548’
Bangladesh Army keeping the Mariners backline alert. Jafar Iqbal tries to cross from the left but it is blocked by Rana.
- August 03, 2023 17:514’
Manvir swings a cross inside the Army box from the left, but keeper Ashraful Rana comes off his line and catches the ball.
- August 03, 2023 17:503’
It has been a fast start. The Mariners are just trying to slow the pace by keeping possession.
- August 03, 2023 17:481’
An immediate attack by Bangladesh Army from the right flank. Sahariar Emon swings a cross from the right, but the ball is punched away by Arsh.
The MBSG keeper has injured himself in the process, but it does not look serious.
- August 03, 2023 17:46KICK-OFF!
The Durand Cup 2023 opening match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bangladesh Army has kicked-off at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.
- August 03, 2023 17:41Five minutes to kick-off!
The teams are on the pitch and are greeted by West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee.
- August 03, 2023 17:28The ISL champion is ready for its first Durand Cup 2023 match!
- August 03, 2023 17:18Bangladesh Army Lineup!
Islam Rana(GK), Mehdi Hasan, Kamrul Islam, Hasan Murad, Rajib Hossain, Minhajur Abdein, Sazzad Hossen, Jafar Iqbal, Sahariar Emon, Mijanur Rahman, Samimul Haque (C)
- August 03, 2023 16:53Mohun Bagan Lineup out!
- August 03, 2023 16:44The Mariners are in the building!
- August 03, 2023 16:30PREVIEW
The reigning Indian Super League champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be opening the contest in the oldest club football tournament of the continent when it takes on the Bangladesh Army in the 132nd edition of the Durand Cup at the Salt Lake Stadium on Thursday.
The first match of group A will revive the cross-border rivalry, with the oldest club of the continent, Mohun Bagan, taking on the Bangladesh Army outfit. The visitor has a team spun out of a selection of players primarily from the Dhaka Mohammedan Sporting Club, which is the champion of the local Federation Cup.
Mohun Bagan will be starting off with an assortment of names picked up from the senior and youth teams. The senior team, which began pre-season training under its Spanish head coach Juan Ferrando, will be contributing less to the list initially as Mohun Bagan SG will look to preserve the best for the opening AFC Cup preliminary round match on August 16.
Given the situation, the youth team coach Bastab Roy has been given the charge to shepherd the side in the early stages of the tournament. With traditional rival East Bengal and Roundglass Punjab FC completing the group A line-up, the competition is expected to be of a high order.
Kick-off, telecast and live streaming info
When and where is the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bangladesh Army Durand Cup 2023 match kicking-off?
The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bangladesh Army Durand Cup 2023 match will kick-off at 5:45 PM on Thursday, August 3 at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.
Where can you watch the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bangladesh Army Durand Cup 2023 match?
The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bangladesh Army Durand Cup 2023 match can be watched live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD.
The match can also be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.
Latest on Sportstar
- Deodhar Trophy 2023 Live score, Final: South 328/8; Kunnumal scores hundred; Tiwary, Gharami stitch-up 50-run stand
- Mohun Bagan vs Bangladesh Army LIVE score, MBSG 3-0 BAFT; Durand Cup 2023: Colaco, Manvir, Hasan own-goal keep Mariners ahead; Army down to 10 men
- IND vs WI LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Toss at 7:30 PM, playing XI, squads, when and where to watch
- Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Korea overturns deficit to beat Japan
- Malaysia vs Pakistan Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: MAS 0-0 PAK in second period; India vs China at 8:30 PM
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE