Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch Kolkata derby in Kalinga Super Cup?

Arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal will renew their rivalry when they clash in the Super Cup with an aim to seal the semifinal spot here on Friday.

They have six points each in Group A and are also level on goal difference (+2), but East Bengal has a slight edge on goals scored.

A draw will do for Carles Cuadrat’s side as it chases its first semifinal appearance in the Super Cup since the inaugural edition in 2018.

“Both teams must be very motivated. We know in football that when you’re looking for a draw, you end up losing the game. So, for us, it’s about winning. No question about that,” said Cuadrat at the pre-match press conference.

ALSO READ: Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Predicted XI

East Bengal forward Cleiton Silva agreed with his coach’s view.

“We cannot go for a draw, we must win the game. It’s always interesting to play a derby. It’s a big game, the biggest game in India. I’m happy to be a part of it,” said the Brazilian.

Both teams are missing Indian players who are a part of the national team at the ongoing AFC Asian Cup.

Read full preview HERE