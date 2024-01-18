MagazineBuy Print

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch Kolkata derby in Kalinga Super Cup?

Here is when and where you can watch the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Kolkata Derby between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal.

Published : Jan 18, 2024 17:59 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
A draw will do for Carles Cuadrat’s side as it chases its first semifinal appearance in the Super Cup since the inaugural edition in 2018.
A draw will do for Carles Cuadrat’s side as it chases its first semifinal appearance in the Super Cup since the inaugural edition in 2018. | Photo Credit: East Bengal FC@X
infoIcon

A draw will do for Carles Cuadrat’s side as it chases its first semifinal appearance in the Super Cup since the inaugural edition in 2018. | Photo Credit: East Bengal FC@X

Arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal will renew their rivalry when they clash in the Super Cup with an aim to seal the semifinal spot here on Friday.

They have six points each in Group A and are also level on goal difference (+2), but East Bengal has a slight edge on goals scored.

A draw will do for Carles Cuadrat’s side as it chases its first semifinal appearance in the Super Cup since the inaugural edition in 2018.

“Both teams must be very motivated. We know in football that when you’re looking for a draw, you end up losing the game. So, for us, it’s about winning. No question about that,” said Cuadrat at the pre-match press conference.

ALSO READ: Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Predicted XI

East Bengal forward Cleiton Silva agreed with his coach’s view.

“We cannot go for a draw, we must win the game. It’s always interesting to play a derby. It’s a big game, the biggest game in India. I’m happy to be a part of it,” said the Brazilian.

Both teams are missing Indian players who are a part of the national team at the ongoing AFC Asian Cup.

Read full preview HERE

When and where will the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal Kalinga Super Cup 2024 match kick-off?
The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal Kalinga Super Cup 2024 match will kick-off at 7:30 PM on Friday, January 19, at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
Where can you watch the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal Kalinga Super Cup 2024 match?
The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal Kalinga Super Cup 2024 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 network.
You can also live stream the match for free on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant /

East Bengal /

Kalinga Super Cup

