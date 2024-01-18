Kalinga Super Cup: Mohun Bagan, East Bengal renew rivalry with eye on semifinal

Arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal will renew their rivalry when they clash in the Super Cup with an aim to seal the semifinal spot here on Friday.

They have six points each in Group A and are also level on goal difference (+2), but East Bengal has a slight edge on goals scored.

A draw will do for Carles Cuadrat’s side as it chases its first semifinal appearance in the Super Cup since the inaugural edition in 2018.

“Both teams must be very motivated. We know in football that when you’re looking for a draw, you end up losing the game. So, for us, it’s about winning. No question about that,” said Cuadrat at the pre-match press conference.

East Bengal forward Cleiton Silva agreed with his coach’s view.

“We cannot go for a draw, we must win the game. It’s always interesting to play a derby. It’s a big game, the biggest game in India. I’m happy to be a part of it,” said the Brazilian.

Both teams are missing Indian players who are a part of the national team at the ongoing AFC Asian Cup.

“It’s also going to be the first Kolkata Derby in Odisha since the 2017 Federation Cup semifinal in Cuttack, where Mohun Bagan ran out 2-0 winners.

“We are training well and are very focused. We have been working on our tactics. The only difference between here and other competitions like the ISL and the Durand Cup is that now we can play six foreigners.

Brendan Hamill can feature as one of the six foreigners for the Mohun Bagan Super Giant. | Photo Credit: AIFF

“It can make a difference, but the rest is the same. Our players have the same never-say-die attitude, and I’m very happy to see that.”

Friday’s meeting is set to be the third Kolkata derby of the season.

While East Bengal edged Mohun Bagan SG 1-0 in the Durand Cup group stage, the Mariners ultimately had the last laugh, defeating the Red and Gold in the final with the same scoreline.

But the scenario is different in the Kalinga Super Cup. With just one team progressing to the semifinals, the losers go home on Friday.

“We know the significance of this match, not just in terms of the derby but, more importantly, in terms of a semifinal spot. That’s the most important thing,” said Mohun Bagan SG coach Clifford Miranda.