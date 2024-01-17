MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Kalinga Super Cup: Brison Fernandes’ late goal propels FC Goa to second win in a row

While the loss effectively knocked last season’s finalist Bengaluru out of the competition, FC Goa is sitting strong in the table with six points from two matches.

Published : Jan 17, 2024 16:53 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FC Goa’s Brison Fernandes celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning goal in the Kalinga Super Cup encounter against Bengaluru FC in Bhubaneshwar.
FC Goa’s Brison Fernandes celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning goal in the Kalinga Super Cup encounter against Bengaluru FC in Bhubaneshwar. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media
infoIcon

FC Goa’s Brison Fernandes celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning goal in the Kalinga Super Cup encounter against Bengaluru FC in Bhubaneshwar. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media

A late injury time goal by Brison Fernandes saw FC Goa beat Bengaluru FC 1-0 in its Group D clash in the Kalinga Super Cup on Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

While the loss effectively knocked last season’s finalist Bengaluru out of the competition, FC Goa is sitting strong in the table with six points from two matches.

The game was marked by the lack of a cutting edge in both sides, evidenced by the dearth of chances in the first half. And when the chances did fall, they were squandered away. The first fell to Carlos Martinez, who volleyed towards goal from Noah Sadaoui’s brilliantly worked cross.

ALSO READ: Super Cup 2024 points table: FC Goa top of Group D after win against Bengaluru FC

An acrobatic Sahil tipped the ball over the bar. Bengaluru was guilty of a glaring miss soon after, a mistake from Seriton Fernandes gifting Javi Hernandez the ball inside the box and a gaping goal to shoot at. He shot over the bar.

After an initial period of dominance, Goa lacked urgency in the second half and Bengaluru capitalised, pushing forward in numbers to create chances of its own.

Lalremtluanga’s shot from a Shivaldo Singh cutback was deflected off target and Carl McHugh was forced to clear off the line from the subsequent corner. Shivaldo, introduced as a substitute, continued to be the biggest positive for Bengaluru in its second half, the architect of its best moments.

And yet his teammates proved to remain ineffective and incapable of finishing off his chances. The last of those fell to Ashish Jha, who dinked over Dheeraj Singh after Shivaldo’s brilliant through ball had set him through on goal. His effort went wide.

Late in injury time Goa made to pay Bengaluru for its missed chances when Fernandes headed Muhammed Nemil’s cross from a tight angle into the far corner to spark the celebrations. For Bengaluru, the cup run is over.

Related Topics

Kalinga Super Cup /

FC Goa /

Bengaluru FC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kalinga Super Cup: Brison Fernandes’ late goal propels FC Goa to second win in a row
    Team Sportstar
  2. ICC T20I rankings: Axar attains career-best fifth place among bowlers; Jaiswal moves to sixth
    Team Sportstar
  3. Kalinga Super Cup 2024 points table: FC Goa top of Group D after win against Bengaluru FC
    Team Sportstar
  4. Australian Open 2024: Sabalenka glides past Fruhvirtova into third round
    Reuters
  5. India vs Uzbekistan head-to-head record: Blue Tigers meet the White Wolves for seventh time
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Kalinga Super Cup: Brison Fernandes’ late goal propels FC Goa to second win in a row
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian football update: It’s an uphill battle for Kerala Blasters in Kalinga Super Cup
    Aashin Prasad
  3. Kalinga Super Cup: Lotjem’s last-minute goal clinches the deal for Mumbai City FC
    Team Sportstar
  4. Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Chennaiyin FC nets once in each half to hasten Gokulam Kerala exit
    Team Sportstar
  5. Kalinga Super Cup: Jamshedpur FC wins a vacillating contest against Kerala Blasters to enter semi-finals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kalinga Super Cup: Brison Fernandes’ late goal propels FC Goa to second win in a row
    Team Sportstar
  2. ICC T20I rankings: Axar attains career-best fifth place among bowlers; Jaiswal moves to sixth
    Team Sportstar
  3. Kalinga Super Cup 2024 points table: FC Goa top of Group D after win against Bengaluru FC
    Team Sportstar
  4. Australian Open 2024: Sabalenka glides past Fruhvirtova into third round
    Reuters
  5. India vs Uzbekistan head-to-head record: Blue Tigers meet the White Wolves for seventh time
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment