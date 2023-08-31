FCG 1-2 MBSG highlights, Durand Cup 2023 semifinal: Mohun Bagan Super Giant beats FC Goa to book final clash with rival Emami East Bengal

- August 31, 2023 20:03FULL-TIME! KOLKATA DERBY IN THE FINAL!
Mohun Bagan Super Giant beats FC Goa 2-1 to reach the Durand Cup 2023 final.
The Mariners will face arch-rival East Bengal in the final. Both teams will meet in the Durand Cup final for the first time since 2004.
- August 31, 2023 20:0090+8’
Borges takes a shot from the edge of the Mohun Bagan penalty box but cannot keep his shot on target. That was most probably, the last chance for Goa to equalise.
- August 31, 2023 20:0090+7’
Noah swings a cross inside the box from the left flank, with the aim of finding Retre. However, Retre cannot get to the ball.
- August 31, 2023 19:5790+5’
End-to-end action here with both teams throwing everything they have got. The passage of play ends with Sadiku trying to lob the keeper but the referee had already blown his whistle for offside.
- August 31, 2023 19:5590+2’
FC Goa booking: Odei becomes the latest player to get a yellow card.
- August 31, 2023 19:5490+1’
Retre delivers an excellent cross inside the box that is met by a Jay Gupta header. Gupta does well to head the ball at the far-post but Kaith makes a dive to make an excellent save.
- August 31, 2023 19:5390’
Eight minutes added on at the end of the second-half!
- August 31, 2023 19:53YELLOW CARD90’
MBSG booking: Hamill sees a yellow card for dissent after a foul goes against him for bringing down Noah on the right touchline.
- August 31, 2023 19:5087’
Manvir races at goal after he is played a ball over the top. He makes his way inside the box and goes for goal from a tight angle. The effort is not on target. Saviour did well to keep Manvir under pressure.
- August 31, 2023 19:4885’
A clash of heads between Jay Gupta and Brendan Hamill. Play stops for a possible head injury. Manolo Marque will hope Gupta is okay because he has made all of his five substitutions.
- August 31, 2023 19:4583’
FC Goa sub: IN- Saviour OUT- Udanta
- August 31, 2023 19:4581’
Jay Gupta goes for a goal from a long way out. Plenty of power in the shot but he misses the target - not by much though.
- August 31, 2023 19:4380’
Petratos tries to get to the ball, which is played by Sahal but he is unable to get to it as the ball goes out for a Goa goalkick.
- August 31, 2023 19:4077’
MBSG subs: IN- Hamill, Colaco OUT- Thapa, Ashique
- August 31, 2023 19:3977’
FC Goa sub: IN- Retre OUT- McHugh
- August 31, 2023 19:3774’
Borges puts in a good cross inside the box and the ball almost reaches Noah. Anwar Ali with a high boot as he cleared the ball, but he caught Noah on his head. He stays down and play stops.
- August 31, 2023 19:3270’
MBSG sub: IN- Manvir OUT- Cummings
- August 31, 2023 19:32CORNER69’
Noah puts in another good cross inside the box from a Goa corner. Borges makes a run at the near-post and tries to flick the ball at goal but fails to hit the target.
- August 31, 2023 19:3168’
Noah puts a great ball inside the box from the left flank. All it needed was a good touch from Boris, but he fails to get to the ball.
- August 31, 2023 19:2863’
FC Goa subs: IN- Carlos Rodriguez, Borges OUT- Victor Rodriguez, Raynier
- August 31, 2023 19:2461’ GOOALL! FCG 1-2 MBSG- SADIKU WITH A SCREAMER!
A rare error from Jhingan as he completely misses the ball in an attempt to intercept it. Sadiku gets the ball, takes a couple of touches and goes for a shot from outside the box. It is a cracker of a shot as the ball rattles the back of the net. Dheeraj made the dive but could not reach the ball.
- August 31, 2023 19:2361’
A good spell of pressure from FC Goa ends with Sadaoui attempting a shot from distance. His shot takes a deflection and goes to Kaith.
- August 31, 2023 19:2158’
Alert defending by Jhingan there. An attempted clearances by Goa is botched and Sadiku looked to pounce on the ball and make his way at goal. But Jhingan anticipates the danger and rushes in to clear the ball.
- August 31, 2023 19:1957’
MBSG subs: IN- Sadiku OUT- Boumous
- August 31, 2023 19:1956’
Seriton does well to match his pace with Ashique and make a well-timed slide to clear the ball.
- August 31, 2023 19:1552’
Jay sends a looping ball inside the Mohun Bagan box as FC Goa works out a short corner. McHugh gets to the ball and gets a header away but it is straight at Kaith.
- August 31, 2023 19:1451’
Raynier with a powerful shot from an ambitious distance. The ball bounces just before Kiath, which makes it tricky for him. He does well to make the save.
- August 31, 2023 19:1350’
A good spell of pressure from Mohun Bagan around the Goa penalty area, but the passage of play breaks as Thapa fouls Noah.
- August 31, 2023 19:1147’
Noah gets an early shot at goal in the second-half but the ball takes a deflection and goes straight to Vishal Kaith, who collects without fuss.
- August 31, 2023 19:07Second-half!
Scores level at 1-1 as the second-half between FC Goa and Mohun Bagan Super Giant kicks-off at the VYBK (Salt Lake stadium) in Kolkata.
- August 31, 2023 18:51HALFTIMEHalf-time! FCG 1-1 MBSG
Goals from Noah Sadaoui and Jason Cummings keep scores level at the break.
Stay tuned for live updates from the second-half!
- August 31, 2023 18:5045+5’
Petratos takes a freekick from distance. He connects well with his shot and gets the ball above the wall. But, the shot is not on target.
- August 31, 2023 18:4945+3’
Boumous gets past his marker and tries to find a teammate in the middle of the box but McHugh is there to make the interception and clear the ball to safety.
- August 31, 2023 18:4945+2’
Asish Rai does well to initially keep the ball but ultimately loses it as he loses control amidst pressure from Goa defenders. The ball looked to take a touch off Jhingan before going out of play but the referee gives a goalkick.
- August 31, 2023 18:4745’
Five minutes added on at the end of the first-half!
- August 31, 2023 18:4242’ GOOALL! FCG 1-1 MBSG- Cummings converts from the spot!
Jason Cummings sends Dheeraj the wrong way to find the net and equalise for Mohun Bagan Super Giant.
Game on!
- August 31, 2023 18:4039’ Penalty for Mohun Bagan Super Giant!
Ashique Kuruniyan takes a tumble and the referee initally pointed towards a freekick. However, his assistant says that the foul was inside the box and the Mariners have a spot-kick.
FC Goa are vociferously protested the decision, especially Victor Rodriguez who is claiming he should have a penalty at the other end.
- August 31, 2023 18:3938’ Chance!
FC Goa almost scores it second goal of the match as Noah Sadaoui shoots goal. It is cleared off the line.
- August 31, 2023 18:37YELLOW CARD36’
MBSG booking: Hector Yuste sees a yellow card.
- August 31, 2023 18:3635’
Play resumes!
- August 31, 2023 18:3534’
Play halts momentarily as the players take a water break. A good chance for the respective coaches to get some instructions across.
- August 31, 2023 18:3333’
Petratos with a good cross inside the box from a freekick but Jhingan does well to flick the ball away to safety.
- August 31, 2023 18:3232’
Noah with another chance as he tries to get his head to the ball from a cross. But the ball came in too fast and he cannot get his head to it.
- August 31, 2023 18:3131’
FC Goa trying to frustrate the Mariners with some snappy one-touch passing around its opponent’s penalty-area. The move breaks down after Anirudh Thapa intercepts the ball and clears it
- August 31, 2023 18:3028’
It will be key for Mohun Bagan not to lose the plot right now. There is ample time left and it is still the better side on paper. It will be key as to who scores the next goal.
- August 31, 2023 18:28YELLOW CARD25’
MBSG booking: Anirudh Thapa gets the first booking of the night as he sees a yellow card for his challenge on Victor Rodriguez.
- August 31, 2023 18:2423’ GOOALL! FCG 1-0 MBSG- Noah finds the net!
Hugo Boumous with a rare error as he loses the ball cheaply. Noah capitalizes on the mistake and pounces on the ball. He has a look up and takes a shot from distance. The connection was brilliant and the ball rattles the back of the net.
- August 31, 2023 18:2322;
Asish had a chance to cross the ball to the middle of the box, as he is played a ball from the freekick. But, the weight of the pass proved too much for him and he cannot keep the ball in play.
- August 31, 2023 18:2019’
Odei was under pressure as Cummings was rushing at him, but the Goa player did well to calmly head the ball back to his goalkeeper. The Mariners are starting to dictate the tempo of the match.
- August 31, 2023 18:1917’ Dheeraj with an excellent save!
Boumous finds Petratos with an accurate square pass from the right flank. It is a tight space but Petratos gets his shot away. Dheeraj does well to make the save.
- August 31, 2023 18:1716’ Chance!
Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s first proper attacking move and it almost finds the net. Ashique crosses the ball early inside the box and Cummings looked to get the telling touch. But the ball is intercepted right at the last moment. Good defending by the Gaurs.
- August 31, 2023 18:1514’
Mohun Bagan still trying to find its footing in the match. But expect the Mariners to start threatening the Goa defence as the half goes by. They have a brilliant attacking force.
- August 31, 2023 18:1312’
Noah looked to get clear of the Mariners defence and made his way towards goal. He finds the net with a deft finish but the offside whistle comes from the referee.
- August 31, 2023 18:1110’
Udanta finds Seriton, who made an overlapping run on the right flank. Udanta finds Seriton with the pass and the latter tries to find a teammate with a cutback, but the ball is intercepted.
- August 31, 2023 18:109’
A roar in the stands as Mohun Bagan looked to start an attack. Ashique was chasing the ball but Odei puts the ball out of play. He had plenty of time and space to pass it to his keeper.
- August 31, 2023 18:087’
Mohun Bagan loses the ball in the final third and Brandon intercepts the ball. He passes the ball to Noah, who takes a shot from inside the box. The shot, however, is disappointing.
It was Anwar Ali who lost possession, which started the Gaurs attack.
- August 31, 2023 18:054’
Victor delivers a good cross inside the Mohun Bagan box from a freekick. The ball is flicked out of play for a corner.
A minor tussle between Asish and Noah before the freekick was taken.
- August 31, 2023 18:022’
A very fast start to the match, with both teams trying to put on the early press.
- August 31, 2023 18:00KICK-OFF!
The Durand Cup 2023 semifinal 2 between FC Goa and Mohun Bagan Super Giant is underway at the VYBK (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.
- August 31, 2023 17:565:55 PM
The players are already on the pitch and are greeting the dignitaries. Kick-off moments away. Stay tuned for live updates.
- August 31, 2023 17:52Another Kolkata Derby on the cards?
With East Bengal already in the final, after beating NorthEast United FC on penalties in the first semifinal, we have a potential Kolkata Derby on the cards in the final, if Mohun Bagan Super Giant beats FC Goa today.
This will be the second Kolkata Derby of the Durand Cup 2023, with East Bengal beating Mohun Bagan Super Giant 1-0 when they faced off in a Group A clash.
- August 31, 2023 17:30Head-to-Head record!
Played: 21
FC Goa: 5
Draw: 7
Mohun Bagan Super Giant: 9
- August 31, 2023 17:10Mohun Bagan Super Giant lineup!
- August 31, 2023 17:01FC Goa lineup!
- August 31, 2023 16:40Predicted XI
FC Goa Predicted XI: Dheeraj (GK), Seriton, Onaindia, Jhingan, Saviour, Raynier, McHugh, Brandon, Udanta, Sadaoui, Martinez.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant Predicted XI: Kaith(GK), Asish, Anwar, Hector, Subhasish, Thapa, Boumous, Manvir, Sahal, Sadiku, Cummings.
- August 31, 2023 16:30PREVIEW
The reigning Indian Super League champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be going in as the home favourite when it takes on its top league rival FC Goa in the second semifinal of the 132nd Durand Cup under lights at the Salt Lake Stadium on Thursday.
Both the teams are former champions with Mohun Bagan SG winning the Durand Cup a record 16 times while FC Goa has won only once.
Keeping their pre-season preparations in mind, a place in the final will be a priority for both. Mohun Bagan, which last won the title 23 years ago in 2000, needs a trophy to justify the faith of its fans as it plays the first tournament of the new season after the ISL triumph.
On the other hand FC Goa, which won the Durand in 2021, also needs the crown to redeem itself in the esteem of its supporters who have been longing to see the team end its title drought for the last two seasons.
Read full preview HERE
Kick-off, telecast and live-streaming details
When and where will FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Durand Cup semifinal start?
The FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Durand Cup semifinal will kick off at 06:00 PM IST, Thursday, August 31, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.
Where to watch the live telecast of FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Durand Cup semifinal?
The live telecast of FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Durand Cup semifinal will be available on Sony Ten 2.
Where to live stream the FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Durand Cup semifinal?
The live stream of FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Durand Cup semifinal will be available on Sony Liv app and website.
