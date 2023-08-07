Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC LIVE, Durand Cup 2023: Kick-off at 6PM; Line-ups out; Anwar Ali makes Mariners debut

Preview

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will take on Punjab FC in its second game of the group A match of the Durand Cup here at Kishore Bharati Stadium on Monday.

While Mohun Bagan began its campaign with a 5-0 win over Bangladesh Army Football team, Punjab will play its first game.

There are enough names in the 26-member Punjab squad headed by Greek coach Staikos Vergetis who can ruffle the feathers of The Mariners, who in turn were not quite challenged in their first game against BAFT.

Upfront, Punjab has a goal machine in Luka Majcen, the Slovenian poacher who has found the next 50 timed in his four-seasons in India stint across clubs so far. Other names like Leon Augustine, Amarjit Kiyam and Nepalese Kiran Limbu have been proven performers as well.

Read full preview here: Punjab FC hopes to upset ISL winner Mohun Bagan in opener