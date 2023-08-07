MagazineBuy Print

Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC LIVE, Durand Cup 2023: Kick-off at 6PM; Line-ups out; Anwar Ali makes Mariners debut

Sportstar’s live updates from the Durand Cup 2023 match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Punjab FC from the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

Updated : Aug 07, 2023 17:51 IST

Team Sportstar
Anwar Ali during a practice session ahead of the 2023 Durand Cup match between Mohun Bagan and Punjab FC in Kolkata.
Anwar Ali during a practice session ahead of the 2023 Durand Cup match between Mohun Bagan and Punjab FC in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: Mohun Bagan Twitter
Anwar Ali during a practice session ahead of the 2023 Durand Cup match between Mohun Bagan and Punjab FC in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: Mohun Bagan Twitter

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Durand Cup 2023 match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Punjab FC from the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.
  • August 07, 2023 17:46
    Indian Army FT beat Odisha FC in the Durand Cup early kick-off!
  • August 07, 2023 17:41
    All you need to know about the 2023 Durand Cup

    Durand Cup 2023: All you need to know about Indian football’s oldest tournament; Schedule, groups, live streaming info

    Durand Cup 2023 will have 43 matches, including the final. There will be 36 group-stage matches, four quarterfinals, two semifinals and then the final in Kolkata.

  • August 07, 2023 17:33
    The Mariners’ coach makes his entry into the KBK

    Credit - Mohun Bagan Super Giant Twitter

  • August 07, 2023 17:30
    Luka Majcen leads the line for Staikos Vergetis’s team
  • August 07, 2023 17:26
    Juan Ferrando’s men!
  • August 07, 2023 17:22
    Preview

    Mohun Bagan Super Giant will take on Punjab FC in its second game of the group A match of the Durand Cup here at Kishore Bharati Stadium on Monday.

    While Mohun Bagan began its campaign with a 5-0 win over Bangladesh Army Football team, Punjab will play its first game.

    There are enough names in the 26-member Punjab squad headed by Greek coach Staikos Vergetis who can ruffle the feathers of The Mariners, who in turn were not quite challenged in their first game against BAFT.

    Upfront, Punjab has a goal machine in Luka Majcen, the Slovenian poacher who has found the next 50 timed in his four-seasons in India stint across clubs so far. Other names like Leon Augustine, Amarjit Kiyam and Nepalese Kiran Limbu have been proven performers as well.

    Read full preview here: Punjab FC hopes to upset ISL winner Mohun Bagan in opener

  • August 07, 2023 17:19
    Punjab FC up for the contest
  • August 07, 2023 17:17
    Line-ups out!

    Mohun Bagan Super Giant: Vishal Kaith (GK), Anwar Ali, Brendan Hamill, Hugo Boumous, Manvir Singh, Subashish Bose (C), Abhishek Suryawanshi, Liston Colaco, Glan Martins, Suhail Bhat, Ravi Bahadur Rana

    Punjab FC: Kiran Kumar Limbu (GK), Nikhil Prabhu, Krishnananda Singh, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Ashis Pradhan, Brandon Vanlalremdika, Leon Augustine, Melroy Assisi, Mohammed Salah, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Luka Majcen (C)

  • August 07, 2023 17:10
    Where can you watch the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC Durand Cup 2023 match?
    • The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC Durand Cup 2023 match can be watched live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD.
    • The match can also be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.
  • August 07, 2023 17:09
    When and where is the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC Durand Cup 2023 match kicking-off?

    The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC Durand Cup 2023 match will kick-off at 6 PM on Monday, August 7 at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

  • August 07, 2023 17:07
    Mohun Bagan Super Giant eyeing a second win
  • August 07, 2023 17:04
    Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC

    Stay Tuned for live updates from the 2023 Durand Cup match between Mohun Bagan and Punjab FC from the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

