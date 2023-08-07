Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC LIVE, Durand Cup 2023: Kick-off at 6PM; Line-ups out; Anwar Ali makes Mariners debut

- August 07, 2023 17:46Indian Army FT beat Odisha FC in the Durand Cup early kick-off!
Mohun Bagan Super Giant will take on Punjab FC in its second game of the group A match of the Durand Cup here at Kishore Bharati Stadium on Monday.
While Mohun Bagan began its campaign with a 5-0 win over Bangladesh Army Football team, Punjab will play its first game.
There are enough names in the 26-member Punjab squad headed by Greek coach Staikos Vergetis who can ruffle the feathers of The Mariners, who in turn were not quite challenged in their first game against BAFT.
Upfront, Punjab has a goal machine in Luka Majcen, the Slovenian poacher who has found the next 50 timed in his four-seasons in India stint across clubs so far. Other names like Leon Augustine, Amarjit Kiyam and Nepalese Kiran Limbu have been proven performers as well.
Read full preview here: Punjab FC hopes to upset ISL winner Mohun Bagan in opener
- August 07, 2023 17:19Punjab FC up for the contest
- August 07, 2023 17:17Line-ups out!
Mohun Bagan Super Giant: Vishal Kaith (GK), Anwar Ali, Brendan Hamill, Hugo Boumous, Manvir Singh, Subashish Bose (C), Abhishek Suryawanshi, Liston Colaco, Glan Martins, Suhail Bhat, Ravi Bahadur Rana
Punjab FC: Kiran Kumar Limbu (GK), Nikhil Prabhu, Krishnananda Singh, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Ashis Pradhan, Brandon Vanlalremdika, Leon Augustine, Melroy Assisi, Mohammed Salah, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Luka Majcen (C)
- August 07, 2023 17:10Where can you watch the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC Durand Cup 2023 match?
- The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC Durand Cup 2023 match can be watched live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD.
- The match can also be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.
- August 07, 2023 17:09When and where is the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC Durand Cup 2023 match kicking-off?
The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC Durand Cup 2023 match will kick-off at 6 PM on Monday, August 7 at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.
- August 07, 2023 17:07Mohun Bagan Super Giant eyeing a second win
- August 07, 2023 17:04Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC
Stay Tuned for live updates from the 2023 Durand Cup match between Mohun Bagan and Punjab FC from the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.
