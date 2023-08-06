Mohun Bagan Super Giant will take on Punjab FC in its second game of the group A match of the Durand Cup here at Kishore Bharati Stadium on Monday.

While Mohun Bagan began its campaign with a 5-0 win over Bangladesh Army Football team, Punjab will play its first game.

There are enough names in the 26-member Punjab squad headed by Greek coach Staikos Vergetis who can ruffle the feathers of The Mariners, who in turn were not quite challenged in their first game against BAFT.

Upfront, Punjab has a goal machine in Luka Majcen, the Slovenian poacher who has found the next 50 timed in his four-seasons in India stint across clubs so far. Other names like Leon Augustine, Amarjit Kiyam and Nepalese Kiran Limbu have been proven performers as well.

Luka, who is also captaining the side, said: “We are looking forward for the game tomorrow. We have a balanced team of players from the last season as well as quite a few exciting new players. We know we are playing against a big club and though we respect our opponent we will go strong with our plans. It is pretty early in the season, so we’d want to see where we stand and evaluate the things, we need to improve for the long season ahead.”

Coach Vergetis gave an insight into the possible tactics ahead of the game. “Our plan is to present one team with a lot of defensive cohesion, a team that will be compact to avoid any possible chances from the opponent. At the same time, we are working on our offensive transitions to have a competitive game against a very strong side in Mohun Bagan.”

Super Giant on the other hand has been playing pleasing football across the sides it has been fielding in multiple tournaments that it is engaged in currently and its young talent is enviable.

The performance, with only three first-team players upfront in the first game of this tournament, was nothing short of champagne and clinical.

It would also look to be comfortably placed on the table ahead of its Kolkata derby game against East Bengal up next.

“Punjab FC’s attack is very strong, and we’ll take the field with a more attacking approach. We’ll also have to keep in mind that we have an AFC Cup game in 10 days, which is as important to us as the ISL,” Juan Ferrando, Mohun Bagan’s head coach said.

Under the circumstances, it would boil down to belief and that Punjab has shown in abundance during its successful I-League campaign. A competitive game of football is in the offing.