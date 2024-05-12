MagazineBuy Print

BAN vs ZIM, 5th T20I: Zimbabwe win final match to avoid series sweep against Bangladesh

Skipper Sikandar Raza finished with 72 off 46 balls and combined with Brain Bennett for a 75-run stand for the second wicket to lead Zimbabwe to victory.

Published : May 12, 2024 13:53 IST , DHAKA - 2 MINS READ

AP
Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett in action during the fifth T20 match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe.
Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett in action during the fifth T20 match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett in action during the fifth T20 match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe. | Photo Credit: AFP

Zimbabwe avoided a series clean sweep by beating Bangladesh by eight wickets in the fifth and final T20 match on Sunday.

After being put in to bat, Bangladesh made 157-6 but Brian Bennett’s 70 off 49 balls, with five fours and as many sixes, set the platform for Zimbabwe’s victory with nine balls to spare.

Skipper Sikandar Raza finished with 72 off 46 balls and combined with Bennett for a 75-run stand for the second wicket after Shakib Al Hasan struck early to dismiss Tadiwanashe Marumani for 1.

Unlike the past four matches, Zimbabwe was able to resist a top order collapse as Raza and Bennett dealt with Bangladesh’s bowling with a good balance of caution and attack.

Bennett raised his maiden fifty off 36 balls, nudging Mustafizur Rahman to long-on for a single.

ALSO READ | Shakib Al Hasan back in Bangladesh squad for second Sri Lanka Test

Pacer Mohammad Saifuddin had him caught by Rishad Hossain at long-on with a short ball in the 16th over but Zimbabwe was well already in control at 113-2.

Raza, who hit six fours and four sixes for his 14th T20 fifty, then expertly led the visitor to victory and deny Bangladesh its first five-match series clean sweep.

Put into bat first, Bangladesh rode on Mahmudullah’s 44 ball-54 after a top order collapse had left them at 15-3.

Fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani (2/22), claimed the in form Taznid Hasan Tamim’s wicket for two with a short ball in the second over.

Off-spinner Bennett (2/20) then struck twice to remove Soumya for 7 and Towhid Hridoy for 1 as the host slipped early.

Mahmudullah and Najmul Hossain Shanto (36) combined for a 69-run partnership to bring Bangladesh back into the game and after Wellington Masakadza removed Shanto, Mahmudullah added 39-run with Shakib (21) to lift the host past 150.

Related Topics

Bangladesh /

Zimbabwe /

Sikandar Raza /

Najmul Hossain Shanto /

Shakib Al Hasan

