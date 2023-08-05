East Bengal signs Jordan Elsey, Jose Antonio Pardo Lucas

Emami East Bengal FC has roped in defenders Jordan Elsey and Jose Antonio Pardo Lucas for the upcoming season.

Australian Elsey joins Emami East Bengal from A-League side Perth Glory. Hailing from Adelaide, the 29-year-old won an A-League Premiership and Championship and two Australia Cups (2018 and 2019) during his Adelaide United stint between 2013-2021 before moving to Newcastle Jets. Having played 35 matches for the Jets across two seasons, the powerful centre-back joined Perth Glory in January this year.

Excited to make his foray into Indian football, Elsey said, “It’s a great honour for me to sign for this historic club. I am looking forward to meeting my teammates and having a successful season. I can’t wait to play in front of our fans, about whom I’ve heard so much.”

READ: Durand Cup 2023: Parthib Gogoi’s hat-trick powers NorthEast United to a 4-0 rout vs Shillong Lajong

Pardo, on the other hand, has represented a host of Spanish clubs and played over 70 matches in La Liga 2. He was instrumental in Eldense’s return to Spain’s second tier after 61 years in June this year. Having played youth football for Villareal CF and Valencia CF, the experienced centre-back is all set to embark on his maiden stint in Indian football. Pardo said, “I am very excited to begin my journey in Indian football with a historic club like East Bengal. I hope to return all the love and energy that our passionate fans will shower on us in each game. An incredible year awaits us.”

Commenting on the defensive duo, head coach Carles Cuadrat said, “In Elsey and Pardo, we have two experienced central defenders who will be a great asset to help us be consistent in our defence. A good defence is essential to a team’s success, and with both in our fold, we feel that our defensive line will be a solid one.”