Kalinga Super Cup: Lotjem’s last-minute goal clinches the deal for Mumbai City FC

Ayush Chhikara played a pivotal role by scoring twice in the 37th and 56th minutes, and it was followed by the late goal from Seilenthang Lotjem in the 90+3 minute to pave the way for a Mumbai win.

Published : Jan 16, 2024 23:05 IST , Bhubaneswar - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Mumbai City players celebrate after scoring a goal.
Mumbai City players celebrate after scoring a goal. | Photo Credit: AIFF
infoIcon

Mumbai City players celebrate after scoring a goal. | Photo Credit: AIFF

Mumbai City FC extended its winning run in the Kalinga Super Cup to two matches in a row when it edged past Punjab FC 3-2 in their Group C encounter at the Kalinga Stadium on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

Leading 2-1 till the 87th minute, Mumbai City found its lead being cancelled by a Punjab equaliser. Mumbai, however, came back strongly to pump in another goal well into the added time to pick up a dramatic victory.

Ayush Chhikara played a pivotal role by scoring twice in the 37th and 56th minutes, and it was followed by the late goal from Seilenthang Lotjem in the 90+3 minute to pave the way for a Mumbai win. Punjab FC’s both goals came from Luka Majcen in the 28th and 87th minutes.

As the first half unfolded, both teams demonstrated adaptability in their gameplay, with Mumbai City FC seeking more scoring opportunities. In the 22nd minute, Ayush Chhikara attempted a shot but narrowly missed the target.

In a seamless counter-attack, Punjab FC composed a flawless move, culminating in Luka Majcen finding the back of the net in the 28th minute off an assist from Mehdi Talal.

ALSO READ: Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Chennaiyin FC nets once in each half to hasten Gokulam Kerala exit

However, the Islanders quickly responded, as Ayush Chhikara secured the equaliser in the 37th minute with a brilliant finish from inside the box. In the 42nd minute, Punjab tried again to step forward as Majcen received Wilmar Jordan’s header, but the connection was inadequate, resulting in a wide shot.

The excitement continued in the second half, with Ayush Chhikara scoring his second goal of the match in the 56th minute, propelling Mumbai City FC into the lead.

Despite Punjab FC’s persistent efforts, Mumbai City FC’s goalkeeper, Lachenpa, made a crucial save in the 62nd minute, denying Wilmar Jordan’s header. In the dying moments, Punjab FC attempted to level the game, but Mumbai City FC’s resilient defence held firm. Lachenpa, however, couldn’t do much in the 87th minute when Punjab FC mounted an attack, levelling the score with an impressive volley from Luka Majcen.

Yet, Punjab FC failed to save the day and had to return to the dressing room empty-handed. Mumbai City had the last laugh as it clinched the lead when young Lotjem scored during injury time, thus securing the three points.

