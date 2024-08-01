MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters Durand Cup 2024 live streaming info: When, where to watch MCFC vs KBFC?

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the LIVE telecast and streaming info of the Durand Cup 2024 match between Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters.

Published : Aug 01, 2024 08:00 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Kerala Blasters in action.
File Photo: Kerala Blasters in action. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/ The Hindu
infoIcon

File Photo: Kerala Blasters in action. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/ The Hindu

PREVIEW

As the rigorous and rewarding first leg of the preseason in Thailand comes to an end, Kerala Blasters FC is set to embark on the next exciting chapter of their journey by competing in the 133rd Durand Cup in Kolkata against Mumbai City FC.

The Blasters grouped alongside the CISF Protectors FT, Punjab FC & Mumbai City FC, will kick-off their Durand Cup campaign on August 1st against Mumbai City FC. This is followed by games on August 4th vs Punjab FC and on August 10th vs CISF Protectors FT.

Having made its debut in this tournament only in 2021, Kerala Blasters would be hoping to be just the third club from Kerala to clinch the Durand Cup, joining the likes of defunct FC Kochin and Gokulam Kerala.

Club CEO, Kandarp Chandra said, “We are thrilled to provide our young players with the opportunity to compete in the Durand Cup. This prestigious tournament offers a significant platform for them to showcase their talent and gain invaluable high-intensity match experience. Our aim is to expose these players to competitive environments that will foster their development and growth.”

Why will Kerala Blasters wear black armbands?

In light of the recent natural calamity and tragic loss of life in Wayanad, Kerala Blasters players will wear black armbands during their opening group fixture of The Durand Cup 2024. This gesture is to express our deepest solidarity and condolences to those affected during this difficult time.

What happened the last time both sides faced?

On 24 December 2023, Kerala Blasters punished Mumbai City for its defensive errors and kept its unbeaten streak at home intact with a 2-0 win at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium on Sunday.

Egged on by the biggest crowd of the season, Kerala Blasters latched on to the chances and killed the contest by the end of the first half.

When and where will the Durand Cup 2024 match between Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters kick off?

The Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters match in the Durand Cup 2024 will kick off on August 1, 7 pm IST in Kolkata.

Where to watch the Durand Cup 2024 match between Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters LIVE?

You can watch Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters LIVE telecast on the Sony Sports Network’s Sony Sports 2 channel, and the LIVE stream on the Sony LIV platform. Moreover, you can follow Sportstar for all the LIVE updates from the match.

Related Topics

Durand Cup /

Durand Cup 2024 /

Mumbai City FC /

Kerala Blasters

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Next Gen Cup 2024: Punjab FC academy coach underlines factors needed for grassroots development in Indian football
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  2. McClaren appointed head coach of Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Lakshya stays on track, dumps medal-favourite Christie in must-win encounter
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: What are repechage rounds? Rules and format explained
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Aussie hockey player amputates part of finger to compete at Games
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters Durand Cup 2024 live streaming info: When, where to watch MCFC vs KBFC?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Next Gen Cup 2024: Punjab FC academy coach underlines factors needed for grassroots development in Indian football
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. Durand Cup 2024: Kerala Blasters announces squad for tournament
    Team Sportstar
  4. Durand Cup 2024: Bengaluru makes an emphatic start as Indian Army stuns Chennaiyin FC
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  5. We have to produce the best in every match we play: Mohun Bagan SG coach Molina
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Next Gen Cup 2024: Punjab FC academy coach underlines factors needed for grassroots development in Indian football
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  2. McClaren appointed head coach of Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Lakshya stays on track, dumps medal-favourite Christie in must-win encounter
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: What are repechage rounds? Rules and format explained
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Aussie hockey player amputates part of finger to compete at Games
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment