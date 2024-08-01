Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters Durand Cup 2024 live streaming info: When, where to watch MCFC vs KBFC?

PREVIEW

As the rigorous and rewarding first leg of the preseason in Thailand comes to an end, Kerala Blasters FC is set to embark on the next exciting chapter of their journey by competing in the 133rd Durand Cup in Kolkata against Mumbai City FC.

The Blasters grouped alongside the CISF Protectors FT, Punjab FC & Mumbai City FC, will kick-off their Durand Cup campaign on August 1st against Mumbai City FC. This is followed by games on August 4th vs Punjab FC and on August 10th vs CISF Protectors FT.

Having made its debut in this tournament only in 2021, Kerala Blasters would be hoping to be just the third club from Kerala to clinch the Durand Cup, joining the likes of defunct FC Kochin and Gokulam Kerala.

Club CEO, Kandarp Chandra said, “We are thrilled to provide our young players with the opportunity to compete in the Durand Cup. This prestigious tournament offers a significant platform for them to showcase their talent and gain invaluable high-intensity match experience. Our aim is to expose these players to competitive environments that will foster their development and growth.”

Why will Kerala Blasters wear black armbands?

In light of the recent natural calamity and tragic loss of life in Wayanad, Kerala Blasters players will wear black armbands during their opening group fixture of The Durand Cup 2024. This gesture is to express our deepest solidarity and condolences to those affected during this difficult time.

What happened the last time both sides faced?

On 24 December 2023, Kerala Blasters punished Mumbai City for its defensive errors and kept its unbeaten streak at home intact with a 2-0 win at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium on Sunday.

Egged on by the biggest crowd of the season, Kerala Blasters latched on to the chances and killed the contest by the end of the first half.

When and where will the Durand Cup 2024 match between Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters kick off?

The Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters match in the Durand Cup 2024 will kick off on August 1, 7 pm IST in Kolkata.

Where to watch the Durand Cup 2024 match between Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters LIVE?

You can watch Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters LIVE telecast on the Sony Sports Network’s Sony Sports 2 channel, and the LIVE stream on the Sony LIV platform. Moreover, you can follow Sportstar for all the LIVE updates from the match.