ISL 2023-24: NorthEast United FC blanks Chennaiyin FC 3-0

NorthEast United FC produced a commanding performance to thrash Chennaiyin FC 3-0 in an Indian Super League (ISL) match here on Friday.

While NorthEast United FC managed to record its first win in the tournament after starting with a defeat to Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC suffered a second defeat on the trot as it lost to Odisha FC.

Parthib Gogoi, Phalguni Singh and Asheer Akhtar scored one goal each for the Highlanders, who were on top of their game here at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Centre.

RELATED: ISL 2023-24: East Bengal hosts Hyderabad FC while searching for first win of the season

It was in the 42nd minute when Gogoi put the NorthEast United FC ahead, executing a right-footed shot perfectly from outside the box to slot the ball in the top right corner after being assisted by Romain Philippoteaux.

After the halftime break, NorthEast United was quick to extend its lead via Phalguni, who found no difficulties in putting the ball into the bottom right corner after collecting a cross from Nestor Albiach.

The Highlanders were able to maintain their lead for the remainder of the game and bettered the scoreline in added time when Akhtar netted the third goal for his team.