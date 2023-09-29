MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL 2023-24: East Bengal hosts Hyderabad FC while searching for first win of the season

Having played out an insipid goalless draw against Jamshedpur FC in its first outing, East Bengal will hope to give its fans something to cheer for by producing a more exciting brand of football.

Published : Sep 29, 2023 22:20 IST , KOLKATA - 3 MINS READ

Amitabha Das Sharma
East Bengal is looking to come out of the disappointment of the previous three ISL seasons, where it always finished in the bottom three of the league standings.
East Bengal is looking to come out of the disappointment of the previous three ISL seasons, where it always finished in the bottom three of the league standings. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL
infoIcon

East Bengal is looking to come out of the disappointment of the previous three ISL seasons, where it always finished in the bottom three of the league standings. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL

East Bengal FC will aim to win its first match of the Indian Super League (ISL 2023-24) season when it takes on the former champion Hyderabad FC at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday.

Having played out an insipid goalless draw against Jamshedpur FC in its first outing, East Bengal will hope to give its fans something to cheer for by producing a more exciting brand of football.

The visitor will also be looking to start its ISL campaign on a positive note. Hyderabad FC is going through a rebuilding phase as a number of players left its stable after the departure of its previous coach Manolo Marquez, and it becomes important for its new head coach in Ireland’s Conor Nestor.

“We have to be ready for a close game. I am not agreeing that the conversion rate of our team is poor. The important thing is to create chances, and the team is creating chances. It is a new season, [with] new players, [and] new transfers, and we do not have much information about the opponent. The style of football we are playing has to work,” said the East Bengal coach Carles Cuadrat, before the match.

What may be bothering Cuadrat, who helped Bengaluru FC win the ISL crown in 2019, is the fact that East Bengal has been flattering to deceive after making a promising start in the season.

East Bengal is looking to come out of the disappointment of the previous three ISL seasons, where it always finished in the bottom three of the league standings.

Cuadrat is insisting on changing the performance dynamics of East Bengal, which so far has partially achieved it in the season - having won four, drawn twice and lost once in a total of seven appearances.

The team has been strengthened by the arrival of Jordanian centre-back Hijazi Maher, who is expected to fill the void in defence left by the departure of the injured Jordan Elsey. The red-and-gold brigade will be hoping that the combination of its Spain-Brazil duo of Javier Severio and Cleiton Silva – in attack will help the team score its first goal of the season.

“We are excited to face East Bengal. One of the strengths of Hyderabad FC is the togetherness and camaraderie in the group. The new players that have come in have bonded really well with the previous players. We will go for the top honours because we are always preparing to do well as a team,” said the Hyderabad FC assistant coach Thangboi Singto.

Hyderabad FC will be hoping that the core of its talented Indian players who have stayed back with the side can team up well with the foreigners like Petteri Pennanen, Joao Victor, Joe Knowles, Jonathan Moya, Felipe Amorim and Oswaldo Alanis.

Related Topics

East Bengal /

Hyderabad FC /

ISL 2023-24 /

Indian Super League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023: World champion Nikhat Zareen confirms Olympic quota, medal
    Aashin Prasad
  2. ISL 2023-24: East Bengal hosts Hyderabad FC while searching for first win of the season
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  3. Al Taee vs Al Nassr live Score: TAI 1-2 NAS, Cristiano Ronaldo scores and assists, Saudi Pro League updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. World Cup 2023 Live Score Warm-ups: New Zealand beats Pakistan by five wickets; Bangladesh routs Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023: Accidental thrower Kiran Baliyan ends India’s 72-year wait for a women’s shot put medal
    Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL 2023-24: East Bengal hosts Hyderabad FC while searching for first win of the season
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  2. Merdeka Cup 2023: Igor Stimac names provisional 26-man India squad
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023 24: Mumbai City FC, Odisha FC play out exciting 2-2 draw
    PTI
  4. Indian football: Igor Stimac quashes astrologer allegations; will decide on his future in two days
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023: Marran scores twice as Saudi Arabia knocks India out of Hangzhou 2022
    Aashin Prasad
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023: World champion Nikhat Zareen confirms Olympic quota, medal
    Aashin Prasad
  2. ISL 2023-24: East Bengal hosts Hyderabad FC while searching for first win of the season
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  3. Al Taee vs Al Nassr live Score: TAI 1-2 NAS, Cristiano Ronaldo scores and assists, Saudi Pro League updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. World Cup 2023 Live Score Warm-ups: New Zealand beats Pakistan by five wickets; Bangladesh routs Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023: Accidental thrower Kiran Baliyan ends India’s 72-year wait for a women’s shot put medal
    Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment