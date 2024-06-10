MagazineBuy Print

Qatar vs India H2H: India’s head-to-head record ahead of FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

The two sides last clashed in November 21, 2023 when the Asian champion ended India’s 15-game unbeaten run at home with a 3-0 win in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar and stayed top of Group A.

Published : Jun 10, 2024 21:12 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India‘s Udanta Singh tries to receive the ball against Qatar during the FIFA qualifiers match at Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar.
FILE PHOTO: India‘s Udanta Singh tries to receive the ball against Qatar during the FIFA qualifiers match at Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/ The Hindu
FILE PHOTO: India‘s Udanta Singh tries to receive the ball against Qatar during the FIFA qualifiers match at Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/ The Hindu

After drawing Kuwait on Thursday, India will travel to World No.34 and AFC Asian Cup 2023 champion, Qatar, in its last second round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on June 11 at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

The two sides last clashed in November 21, 2023 when the Asian champion ended India’s 15-game unbeaten run at home with a 3-0 win in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar and stayed top of Group A.

On Tuesday, India will play its first match without its talisman and record goalscorer Sunil Chhetri, who retired following India last match.

ALSO READ | How can India qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026?

India vs Qatar H2H Record

Played - 4 | Qatar - 3 | India - 0 | Draw - 1

All India vs Qatar football matches and results:

Date Tournament Scoreline
21 November, 2023 FIFA World Cup Qualifying - AFC India 0 - 3 Qatar
3 June, 2021 FIFA World Cup Qualifying - AFC India 0 - 1 Qatar
10 Sep, 2019 FIFA World Cup Qualifying - AFC Qatar 0 - 0 India
27 September, 1996 FIFA World Cup Qualifying - AFC Qatar 6 - 0 India

