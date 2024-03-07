Santosh Trophy: Outnumbered Services pips Mizoram to enter final for the 12th time

A 10-man Services held off a late resurgence from Mizoram to manage a narrow 2-1 in the first semifinal match to ensure a place in the final. Rahul Ramakrishnan and substitute Bikash Thapa scored one apiece on either side of the two halves to give Services the two-goal lead.

Substitute Malsawmfela pulled one back for Mizoram in second-half injury-time but failed to fetch the equaliser as Services successfully thwarted the late surge from the north-eastern powerhouse.

The win took the six-time champion Services to its 12th final.

Services controlled the proceedings from the beginning and appeared more cohesive in its attacks and defensive organisation. It had a chance in the first quarter but the Mizoram defence managed to counter the offensive that saw Vijay J. moving close to the goal.

Services finally got the break in the 21st minute when its left-back Shubham Rana moved up the flank to set up Ramakrishnan with a sharp cross. The latter controlled the ball well while shielding his marker and finished with a left-footed drive.

Services continued to hold strong after the break and doubled the lead in the 83rd minute when Thapa, coming off the bench in the 74th minute, pounced on a back-pass that the Mizoram goalkeeper F. Lalmuanawma failed to control and slotted home the insurance goal.

Mizoram introduced Malsawmfela in the 71st minute and the burly striker started causing problems for the opposition defence with his physical play. Services lost its defender Zothanpuia off a red card after a body check on Malsawmfela in the 88th minute.

Malsawmfela found the net from a free-kick in the 90+3 minute and almost found the equalizer in the last minute of second-half injury-time. But Shafeel P.P. saved the situation for Services, clearing Malsawmfela’s header off the line.