Santosh Trophy: Manipur, Mizoram book semifinal berth

Manipur will face Goa in the semifinals, while Mizoram will clash against Services.

Published : Mar 05, 2024 22:29 IST , YUPIA, ARUNACHAL PRADESH - 1 MIN READ

Amitabha Das Sharma
Manipur players celebrate against Assam in their semifinal clash of the Santosh Trophy.
Manipur players celebrate against Assam in their semifinal clash of the Santosh Trophy. | Photo Credit: AIFF
Manipur players celebrate against Assam in their semifinal clash of the Santosh Trophy. | Photo Credit: AIFF

Mizoram progressed to the semifinals by outlasting Kerala in sudden-death 7-6 in the final quarterfinal action of the 77th National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy at the Golden Jubilee Stadium here on Tuesday.

Manipur will face Goa in the semifinals, while Mizoram will clash against Services.

Both teams were locked goalless in regulation and extra-time, with the deadlock continuing even in the tie-breaker, where the teams were tied 5-5 before Sujith V.R. lost his nerve to send his attempt wide to give Mizoram the ticket to the last-four stage.

For Mizoram, M.C. Malsawmzuala, Malsawmfela, F.C. Lalhmunmawia, E. Lalremtluanga, L. Tochhawng, Lalremruata and Lalbiakthanga were successful in their attempts. For Kerala, Sanju G, Arjun V, Mohamed Salim, Riswanali Edakkavil, Sarath Prasanth K, and Jithin Gopalakrishnan were successful before Sujith sent his attempt wide.

The match saw box-to-box action, with both Kerala and Mizoram creating a lot of openings. But the goal-shyness of their attackers, combined with good goalkeeping at both ends, kept the sides locked goalless before sudden-death separated the teams.

Earlier in the day, former champion Manipur’s style of attacking football resulted in a resounding 7-1 win over Assam in the third quarterfinal match.

Sadananda Singh shone for Manipur, bagging a hat-trick, with Phijam Sanathoi Meetei, Ngangbam Pacha Singh (penalty), Maibam Deny Singh and Imarson Meitei scoring one apiece for the winner. Joydeep Gogoi produced the lone reply for Assam.

Results
Quarterfinal 3: Manipur 7 (Phijam Sanathoi Meetei 4, Wangkheimayum Sadananda Singh 11,16, 70, Ngangbam Pacha Singh 19-pen, Maibam Deny Singh 82, Imarson Meitei 88) bt Assam 1 (Joydeep Gogoi 64).
Quarterfinal 4: Mizoram 7 (0) bt Kerala 6 (0) in sudden-death.

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
