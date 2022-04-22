Santosh Trophy: West Bengal prevails in seven-goal thriller against Meghalaya

An erratic West Bengal withstood a valiant fightback from Meghalaya to register a 4-3 win in the Santosh Trophy National Football championship at the Kottappadi stadium here on Friday.

The win boosts its chances of making it to the semifinals.

Defensive errors allowed Meghalaya to claw back and equalise thrice in the contest. However, Bengal goalkeeper Priyant Kumar Singh made the decisive save from a penalty kick taken by Meghalaya captain Hardy Cliff Nongbri in the 85th minute to ensure full points for his side. Priyant dived to his right to save the kick and then recovered in time to parry the rebound which was fired again by Hardy.

Needing a win, Bengal dominated from the start against a Meghalaya side which surprisingly lacked thrust.

In the 22nd minute, Fardin Ali Molla swept the ball into an open net from close after receiving a cross from Dilip Orawn to underline Bengal’s dominance.

However, Meghalaya struck against the tide in the 39th minute. Kynsarbr Lhuid played a long ball to Sangti Janai Shianglong who side-stepped Bengal defender Shubhanka Adhikari to equalise. Bengal regained the lead when Farden Ali Molla converted a penalty in the 42nd minute.

Goals galore

The second half started with high-voltage action as both sides traded a goal apiece in the first minutes. Substitute Shano Tariang intercepted and stole the ball from a Bengal defender to fire in the equaliser in the 46th minute. However, Mahitosh Roy, with a clinical finish, restored the lead in the 49th minute.

Shano struck again in the 65th minute as he headed in a cross from Kynsarbor Lhuid to level the scores. But Mahitosh Roy scored his second goal to put Bengal ahead. Meghalaya attacked and nearly forced the equaliser but Priyant Kumar saved the day for his side.

The result Bengal 4 (Farid Ali Molla 22’, 42’, Mahitosh Roy 49’, 69’) bt Meghalaya 3 (Sangti Janai Shianglong 39’, Shano Tariang 46’, 65’).