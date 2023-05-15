Sudeva Delhi FC’s move to appoint tainted Alex Ambrose as coach riles AIFF top brass

Sudeva Delhi FC wants to appoint Alex Ambrose, who was charged with sexual misconduct involving a minor girl, as its coach and has applied for clearance from the All India Football Federation, a development that has left the top brass of the national governing body miffed.

Ambrose was sacked as assistant coach of Indian women’s U-17 team for alleged sexual misconduct during a training and exposure tour of Europe last year.

A Delhi court had in February issued a warrant of arrest against him after an FIR was registered at a police station in Dwarka under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Ambrose has denied the allegations.

Sudeva Delhi FC owner Anuj Gupta confirmed that his club had applied to the AIFF for clearance of Ambrose. He also defended the move, saying a person is innocent until proven guilty and he cannot be deprived of earning his livelihood through his profession.

“He (Ambrose) has not been proven guilty. He is currently on bail and he cannot be barred from earning his livelihood. So, we have not done anything wrong (by appointing Ambrose as coach),” Gupta told PTI on Monday.

“We cannot do anything if the AIFF decides not to clear him (as coach) because all the players and staff need to be registered under the Centralised Registration System (CRS),” said Gupta who is also the president of Football Delhi.

It is learnt that the AIFF top brass considers Sudeva Delhi FC’s move as “unacceptable”.

“Not only the AIFF is going to shoot down the application of Sudeva Delhi FC to clear Ambrose as coach, but also the top brass considers the move as unacceptable,” a source said on the condition of anonymity.

“How can a club appoint a person against whom an FIR has been filed under POCSO Act as coach? He was sacked by the AIFF as coach of the U-17 women’s team on sexual misconduct charges and Sudeva wants the national federation to clear him as coach. How can this be even possible?”

Sudeva Delhi FC finished 12th and last in the I-League last season and were relegated to the second division.