I-League: Sudeva Delhi holds NEROCA to 1-1 draw

Shubho Paul was on target as Sudeva Delhi FC managed to hold NEROCA FC to a 1-1 draw in a Hero I-League contest here on Thursday.

NEROCA opened the scoring, Sergio Mendigutxia (45+2′) converting a penalty at the stroke of half time. Paul converted a penalty of his own just a few minutes later to level the scores. Both the teams struggled with their finishing on open play and the contest ended in a draw.

The high-intensity clash started with a big blow to NEROCA as playmaker Juan Mera suffered an injury in the second minute and was taken off immediately, with Thokchom James Singh replacing him.

With a minute left on the clock in the first half, Nishal Chandan tripped a NEROCA player while defending a corner, and the referee signalled for a penalty straight away. Mendigutxia converted from the spot. Two minutes later, Lallenang Sitlhou tripped Akbar Khan inside the box and the referee once again signalled for a penalty, this time on the other end. Shubho Paul converted from the spot calmly.

Indian Arrows goes down to Sreenidi Deccan

In Kalyani, Sreenidi Deccan continued its charge towards the top of the table with a 2-1 victory over the Indian Arrows in Kalyani on Thursday. One goal either side of half time from Vanlalbiaa Chhangte and David Munoz sealed all three points for Deccan, which saw off a worthy challenge from Indian Arrows. The Arrows registered a goal, thanks to a delicate finish from Velanco Rodrigues just before half-time.

Deccan entered the contest with the wind in its sails, thanks to its back-to-back wins in the two previous matches. However, Indian Arrows head coach Shanmugam Venkatesh, too, was in good spirits before kick-off, insisting that his wards were intent on playing quality football in order to secure points from this encounter.