New coach of Indian men’s national football team to be onboarded by July end: AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey

All India Football Federation will onboard the new coach for the Indian Men’s National team by the end of July, federation president Kalyan Chaubey said on Thursday.

In a statement, AIFF said that it had received a total of 291 applications from all over the world, before the window for applying for the post ended on Wednesday, July 3, 2024.

Chaubey said, “We have received an overwhelming response with some of the marquee names having expressed their interest in India. As we get ready to write a new chapter in Indian football, it’s crucial for us to have a coach who is committed to the development of Indian football, to understand our culture and help design the national football philosophy.”

“We are hoping to onboard the candidate by end of July, to ensure India utilises the September FIFA window participation. As a next step, our committee headed by AIFF Vice President Mr NA Haris (along with Committee Chairpersons of Technical, I-League, Competitions, Finance, Development and the Treasurer) will review the applications, before placing the select list to the Executive Committee,” added Chaubey.