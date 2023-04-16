Super Cup 2023 Points Table: Latest updated standings after Chennaiyin vs Churchill match - Chennaiyin tops Group D

Chennaiyin FC and Churchill Brothers played a goalless draw in a Group D fixture on Sunday. It helped bottom-placed Churchill earn its first point in the Super Cup as Chennaiyin continued to top Group D.

For its first point in the tournament, the Goan side came out all guns blazing against its famed rival. Playing with a defensive strategy, Churchill held Chennaiyin to a goalless draw despite going a man down after Richard Costa was sent off for getting a second yellow card.

Chennaiyin, however, failed to exploit the advantage even though it had 17 shots on target against Churchill’s seven.

In the other match, NorthEast United remained second in Group D after a 2-1 win over Mumbai City.

With these two fixtures, all 16 clubs have played two matches each so far.

Here are the updated standings after the Super Cup 2023 match between Chennaiyin FC vs Churchill Brothers.

Group A

Clubs Matches Wins Draws Losses Points Srneedi Deccan 2 1 1 0 4 Bengaluru FC 2 1 1 0 4 Kerala Blasters 2 1 0 1 3 RoundGlass Punjab 2 0 0 2 0

Group B

Clubs Matches Wins Draws Losses Points Odisha FC 2 1 1 0 4 Hyderabad FC 2 1 1 0 4 East Bengal 2 0 2 0 2 Aizawl FC 2 0 0 2 0

Group C

Clubs Matches Wins Draws Losses Points Jamshedpur FC (Q) 2 2 0 0 6 ATK Mohun Bagan 2 1 0 1 3 FC Goa 2 1 0 1 3 Gokulam Kerala 2 0 0 2 0

Group D

Clubs Matches Wins Draws Losses Points Chennaiyin FC 2 1 1 0 4 North East United FC 2 1 0 1 3 Mumbai City FC 2 1 0 1 3 Churchill Brothers 2 0 1 1 1

Source: All India Football Federation