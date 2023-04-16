Football

Super Cup 2023 Points Table: Latest updated standings after Chennaiyin vs Churchill match - Chennaiyin tops Group D

Super Cup Points Table 2023: Chennaiyin FC tops Group D after its goalless draw against Churchill Brothers. NEUFC remains second after its win over Mumbai City.

16 April, 2023 13:52 IST
FILE PHOTO: Chennaiyin FC players Edwin Vanspaul, left, and Akash Sangwan during a training session. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

FILE PHOTO: Chennaiyin FC players Edwin Vanspaul, left, and Akash Sangwan during a training session. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Chennaiyin FC and Churchill Brothers played a goalless draw in a Group D fixture on Sunday. It helped bottom-placed Churchill earn its first point in the Super Cup as Chennaiyin continued to top Group D.

For its first point in the tournament, the Goan side came out all guns blazing against its famed rival. Playing with a defensive strategy, Churchill held Chennaiyin to a goalless draw despite going a man down after Richard Costa was sent off for getting a second yellow card.

Chennaiyin, however, failed to exploit the advantage even though it had 17 shots on target against Churchill’s seven.

In the other match, NorthEast United remained second in Group D after a 2-1 win over Mumbai City.

With these two fixtures, all 16 clubs have played two matches each so far.

Here are the updated standings after the Super Cup 2023 match between Chennaiyin FC vs Churchill Brothers.

Group A

ClubsMatchesWinsDrawsLossesPoints
Srneedi Deccan21104
Bengaluru FC21104
Kerala Blasters21013
RoundGlass Punjab20020

Group B

ClubsMatchesWinsDrawsLossesPoints
Odisha FC21104
Hyderabad FC21104
East Bengal20202
Aizawl FC20020

Group C

ClubsMatchesWinsDrawsLossesPoints
Jamshedpur FC (Q)22006
ATK Mohun Bagan21013
FC Goa21013
Gokulam Kerala20020

Group D

ClubsMatchesWinsDrawsLossesPoints
Chennaiyin FC21104
North East United FC21013
Mumbai City FC21013
Churchill Brothers20111

Source: All India Football Federation

