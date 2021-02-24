FC Goa launches women’s team ahead of Vedanta League

FC Goa has launched its women’s team ahead of the fourth edition of the Vedanta Women’s League that starts February 28 at the Duler Stadium in Mapusa.

Five teams — FC Goa, Futebol Club YFA, Sirvodem SC, Goa United SA and Compassion SC — will fight for the top spot which will guarantee a place in the Indian Women’s League later this year.

FC Goa head coach Sugitesh Mandrekar will be assisted by grassroots coaches Yash Raj Shervai, Premson Fernandes and Somshekhar Kumbhar, while the team’s Technical Director Derrick Pereira will oversee the functioning of the whole unit of the players and coaching staff.

READ| ISL 2020-21 news: NorthEast United downs East Bengal, keeps play-off hopes alive

After rigorous scouting sessions, FC Goa has shortlisted a 24-member squad boasting experienced names such as Malvita Mascarenhas, Kimberly Fernandez and multi-sport athlete Kusum Shaikh.

Mandrekar believes that his well-balanced team of young and experienced players will prove to be imperative. “We are so happy that this league is being organised despite the COVID-19 situation. We always want to promote women’s football. The main aim is to definitely win the league to gain entry into the Indian Women’s League but right now I am just happy for the competition,” he said.

READ| ISL 2020-21 Preview: Odisha FC out to play spoilsport against Mumbai City

Seasoned campaigner Malvita Mascarenhas feels it will be challenging for the women to attain full fitness after a lengthy off-season. “We have a long-off season and the primary objective is to get the whole squad back to match fitness. The brand of football we expect to play requires a lot of stamina so we need to be sure that we have the energy to do that consistently,” she said.