IWL: Odisha Police beats Bangalore United, Sreebhumi cruises past Bidesh XI

Odisha Police edged out Bangalore United FC 1-0 in their Indian Women’s League clash at the Bangalore Football Stadium here on Wednesday.



Jasmani Samad's 50th-minute strike was enough for Odisha Police to record its first win of the tournament. Following a couple of well-coordinated passes with Sasmita Behera, Anima Malik delivered an inch-perfect pass to an onrushing Jasmani who slotted it past goalkeeper Vinaya Seshan to give her side the lead.

Following a maiden win, Odisha Police will next face Gokulam Kerala on Saturday, while Bangalore United FC will take on Sreebhumi FC on the same day.

In the other match of the day, Sreebhumi FC blanked Bidesh XI SC 2-0. Midfielder Poonam gave Sreebhumi FC a 1-0 lead with a shot from outside the box, while Ritu Devi doubled the lead in the second-half after latching on to a corner.



The results:



Odisha Police 1 (Jasmani Samad 50) bt Bangalore United FC 0; Sreebhumi FC 2 (Poonam 25, Ritu Devi 62) bt Bidesh XI 0