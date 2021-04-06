Indian Women's League postponed due to spike in COVID-19 cases

The upcoming edition of the Indian Women's League (IWL), which was slated to begin in Odisha later this month, has been been postponed indefinitely.

The IWL is the top division of women's football in India and is currently in its fifth edition.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) said in a statement that the IWL is being postponed due to the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

The development comes two days after the IWL play-offs, which were to be held in Delhi, were also postponed.

"Based on request and discussion with Odisha Sports over the rising number of Covid19 cases in the state and adhering to the Covid19 guidelines of the Government of Odisha along with keeping in mind the safety and security of the players and officials, the Hero Indian Women’s League scheduled to be held in Odisha later this month has been postponed until further notice. The AIFF along with Odisha Sports and the participating teams will be taking a stock of the situation once the health parameters improve," the AIFF said.