Indonesia forms independent team to probe football stadium disaster

Indonesia will establish an independent fact-finding team to investigate a deadly football stampede in a stadium in East Java and help find the perpetrators behind the disaster, chief security minister Mahfud MD told a news conference on Monday.

At least 174 people died in a stampede at an Indonesian football match in one of the world's worst stadium disasters. Hundreds were also hurt in aftermath of home team Arema FC's loss to bitter rival at the overcrowded stadium late on Saturday.

The crush took place after police tear-gassed fans who invaded the pitch. As panic spread, thousands surged towards Kanjuruhan stadium's exits, where many suffocated.

"Together with Fifa and the global football community, all our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, those who have been injured, together with the people of the Republic of Indonesia, the Asian Football Confederation, the Indonesian Football Association, and the Indonesian Football League, at this difficult time," FIFA president Gianni Infantino said.

Spanish football clubs observed a minute's silence before kick-off in Sunday's games as a mark of respect. Players also wore black armbands in Sunday’s two Premier League matches, and several clubs offered their condolences to the victims of the disaster.

