Inter Miami to face Toronto in Leagues Cup with Messi still out

Inter Miami has won seven of eight matches without Messi since he left the squad to train with Argentina in early June ahead of Copa America.

Published : Aug 08, 2024 12:15 IST , Miami - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi. | Photo Credit: AP

Lionel Messi will miss a fifth consecutive match for Inter Miami on Thursday when the defending champion hosts Toronto in a Leagues Cup knockout-round opener.

The 37-year-old striker suffered a right-ankle injury in Argentina’s victory over Colombia in last month’s Copa America final.

Miami coach Gerardo Martino said on Wednesday that Messi had continued to improve but had not practised with his Inter teammates since suffering the injury and would not be in the lineup against the Canadian club.

“Leo is getting better every day,” Martino said. “He’s still training in the gym but looks better every time.”

Martino said Messi was progressing along the timeline the team expected but did not reveal exactly when that might see him return to the field.

ALSO READ | Real Madrid edges Chelsea while AC Milan wins on penalties against Barcelona

Inter Miami has won seven of eight matches without Messi since he left the squad to train with Argentina in early June ahead of Copa America.

Miami sits atop the overall MLS table with 53 points, 16 wins and five drawn from 25 matches, to stand four points ahead of second-placed Los Angeles Galaxy.

Striker Luis Suarez will return from a knee injury to rejoin the Inter Miami lineup.

Should Miami defeat Toronto, the defending champions will advance to the round of 16 to face either Sporting Kansas City or reigning MLS champion Columbus Crew.

