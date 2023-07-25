Inter Miami vs Atlanta United LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Messi play?

Inter Miami will take on Atlanta in the Leagues Cup group stage at the DRV PNK stadium in Florida on Wednesday.

Coming on the back of a narrow 2-1 win against Cruz Azul, courtesy of a late free-kick goal from its newest recruit Lionel Messi, Inter Miami will look to maintain the momentum and try to stay at the top of group J.

Predicted 11s Inter Miami: Drake Callender; DeAndre Yedlin, Sergey Kristov, Christopher McVey Ian Fray, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Dixon Arroyo; Lionel Messi (C), Josef Martinez, Leonardo Campana Atlanta United: Brad Guzan (C), Brooks Lennon, Luis Abram, Juanjo Purata, Ronald Hernández, Caleb Wiley, Santiago Sosa, Amar Sejdić, Thiago Almada, Tyler Wolff, Miguel Berry

Inter coach Tata Martino confirmed that Messi will lead the side going forward. The club’s previous captain was Brazilian midfielder Gregore, who is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to a foot injury.