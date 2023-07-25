MagazineBuy Print

Inter Miami vs Atlanta United LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Messi play?

Get the live streaming and telecast information of the Leagues Cup clash between Inter Miami and Atlanta United.

Published : Jul 25, 2023 21:13 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF in action.
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Inter Miami will take on Atlanta in the Leagues Cup group stage at the DRV PNK stadium in Florida on Wednesday.

Coming on the back of a narrow 2-1 win against Cruz Azul, courtesy of a late free-kick goal from its newest recruit Lionel Messi, Inter Miami will look to maintain the momentum and try to stay at the top of group J.

Predicted 11s
Inter Miami: Drake Callender; DeAndre Yedlin, Sergey Kristov, Christopher McVey Ian Fray, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Dixon Arroyo; Lionel Messi (C), Josef Martinez, Leonardo Campana
Atlanta United: Brad Guzan (C), Brooks Lennon, Luis Abram, Juanjo Purata, Ronald Hernández, Caleb Wiley, Santiago Sosa, Amar Sejdić, Thiago Almada, Tyler Wolff, Miguel Berry

Inter coach Tata Martino confirmed that Messi will lead the side going forward. The club’s previous captain was Brazilian midfielder Gregore, who is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to a foot injury.

Streaming/telecast information
When does the Leagues Cup match between Inter Miami and Atlanta United start?
The Leagues Cup match between Inter Miami and Atlanta United will kick-off at 5:00am IST at the DRV PNK stadium.
Where can I watch the Leagues Cup match between Inter Miami and Atlanta United?
The Leagues Cup match between Inter Miami and Atlanta United can be live streamed on Apple TV+ in India. The match unfortunately, will not be telecast in India.

