MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

MLS: With Lionel Messi injured, Inter Miami held to a draw by Orlando City

Miami (8-2-4, 28 points) had a five-match winning streak come to an end but extended its unbeaten run in MLS play to eight in a row (5-0-3).

Published : May 16, 2024 08:31 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Inter Miami forward Luis Suarez (9) looks on in the second half against Orlando City at Inter&Co Stadium.
Inter Miami forward Luis Suarez (9) looks on in the second half against Orlando City at Inter&Co Stadium. | Photo Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel/ Reuters
infoIcon

Inter Miami forward Luis Suarez (9) looks on in the second half against Orlando City at Inter&Co Stadium. | Photo Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel/ Reuters

Drake Callender made three saves and Inter Miami managed a 0-0 draw with host Orlando City despite not having Lionel Messi available on Wednesday night.

Messi did not make the trip as he nurses a leg injury suffered Saturday in the team’s win at CF Montreal.

Miami (8-2-4, 28 points) had a five-match winning streak come to an end but extended its unbeaten run in MLS play to eight in a row (5-0-3). It marked just the second time this regular season that the Herons were held scoreless.

Pedro Gallese saved three shots for Orlando City (3-5-4, 13 points). Despite Miami controlling nearly 59 percent of the possession, Orlando had a 14-6 advantage in shot attempts and an 8-4 edge in corner kicks -- but could not come through with a goal.

Miami came up wanting on a pair of great looks in the first 10 minutes by Luis Suarez and Robert Taylor. Orlando then got close to scoring off two corner kicks.

Callender deflected Martin Ojeda’s attempt from close range in the 32nd minute and made a leaping save on Luis Muriel one minute later.

ALSO READ: Orlando vs Inter Miami Highlights

Orlando tested Callender again early in the second half, but he stopped David Brekalo’s header in the 52nd minute.

A while later, Gallese bumped into Suarez in the air and stayed down for a few minutes, but after receiving treatment he remained in the match.

Orlando’s Cesar Araujo gave a poor foul in the 72nd minute, knocking Julian Gressel to the ground, and received his fifth yellow card of the season, meaning he will serve a suspension for the team’s next match Saturday at San Jose.

The closest call of the second half came in the 76th. Lodeiro and McGuire passed up ahead for a streaking Facundo Torres. As his defender closed in, Torres sent a cross to the right for Muriel, but more Miami defenders caught up in time to prevent him from getting an open shot off.

Related stories

Related Topics

Inter Miami /

Lionel Messi /

Orlando City /

MLS

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MLS: With Lionel Messi injured, Inter Miami held to a draw by Orlando City
    Reuters
  2. La Liga: Griezmann scores hat trick as Atletico beats Getafe to seal Champions League spot
    AP
  3. Premier League: Chelsea climbs to sixth with 2-1 win over Brighton
    Reuters
  4. Juventus win Coppa Italia final with early Vlahovic strike
    Reuters
  5. Premier League: Manchester United holds on to beat Newcastle 3-2 in home finale
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. MLS: With Lionel Messi injured, Inter Miami held to a draw by Orlando City
    Reuters
  2. Juventus win Coppa Italia final with early Vlahovic strike
    Reuters
  3. Why is Lionel Messi not playing for Inter Miami in MLS 2024 clash against Orlando City?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Orlando vs Inter Miami Highlights, MLS: Orlando holds Inter Miami to a goalless draw without injured Messi
    Team Sportstar
  5. Australia, Uzbekistan to host next two editions of Women’s Asian Cup
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MLS: With Lionel Messi injured, Inter Miami held to a draw by Orlando City
    Reuters
  2. La Liga: Griezmann scores hat trick as Atletico beats Getafe to seal Champions League spot
    AP
  3. Premier League: Chelsea climbs to sixth with 2-1 win over Brighton
    Reuters
  4. Juventus win Coppa Italia final with early Vlahovic strike
    Reuters
  5. Premier League: Manchester United holds on to beat Newcastle 3-2 in home finale
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment