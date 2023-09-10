Inter Miami vs Sporting KC LIVE Score, MLS updates: Campana’s brace puts Miami in lead without Messi; MIA 2-1 SKC halftime update

- September 10, 2023 06:02Halftime - MIA 2-1 SKC
Miami came from behind to lead 2-1 at halftime against Kansas.
- September 10, 2023 05:5745’ Campana’s goals puts Miami in lead
GOALLLLLLLL! The second goal for Leonardo Campana to put Miami in lead. Yedlin beat Salloi to deliver a juicy cross from the right flank and Campana just had to time his header which he does with perfection!
- September 10, 2023 05:5544’
Facundo Farias with a long-ranger but it is wide of the goalpost.
- September 10, 2023 05:5441’
Jhonny Russell shows brilliant control on the ball to beat Jordi Alba near the midline and drives it forward before passing onto Salloi but he could not keep the possession.
- September 10, 2023 05:5340’
Kansas captain Jhonny Russell takes the corner kick, he delivers a lofted ball into the box and the away team would have almost gotten their second goal but not to be this time as Callender makes not one not two but three quality saves to stop this attack.
- September 10, 2023 05:5138’
Eric Thommy with a solo run for Sporting in transition and a quick run won his team a corner kick after Miller failed to get the ball on time.
- September 10, 2023 05:4835’
Captain Yedlin tries to exploit the right pocket and gets the ball above the defensive line but he is in an off-side position.
- September 10, 2023 05:4532’
Yellow Card: Kansas City number 13 gets a booking.
- September 10, 2023 05:39GOAL25’
GOALLLLLL| Penalty: Leonardo Campana scores! He converts the set-piece.
- September 10, 2023 05:3119’
Miami has 53 per cent possession after the first 19 minutes, but it has been an exhausting first few minutes for the home team, which is looking weak and showing a lack of creativity in the final third with the absence of Lionel Messi.
- September 10, 2023 05:2817’
Facundo Farias with a brilliant sprint in the central channel beat two defenders and chips it after driving it forward finding small gaps but SKC, which has committed numbers in defence quickly takes back the possession.
- September 10, 2023 05:2514’
Busquets this time finds himself in the final third and takes a shot on target but a straight-forward save from SKC keeper Melia.
- September 10, 2023 05:23GOAL9’ Salloi scores for Sporting KC!
GOALLLLLLL! Salloi scores for Sporting! A long-range effort from Russell, which Miami keeper Callender deflated but Salloi pounced on the rebound to find the back of the net for a goal that put Kansas in the lead in the first 10 minutes.
MIA 0-1 SKC
- September 10, 2023 05:206’
Russell and Pullio in the run for Sporting from the right flank but a timely interception by Busquets gain back possession for Miami.
- September 10, 2023 05:193’
Miami holds the initial possession and tries to control the ball in the midfield.
- September 10, 2023 05:18Kick-off
3...2...1...and we are underway in DRV PNK Stadium in Lauderdale, Florida.
- September 10, 2023 05:12Messi-less Miami
- September 10, 2023 04:54All Set at DRV PNK Stadium in Florida!
- September 10, 2023 04:53Live action to begin shortly
The MLS league match between Inter Miami and Sporting Kansas City is about to begin as we are just 10 minutes away from the live action. The players are done with their warm-ups.
- September 10, 2023 04:48League form
Inter Miami: D-L-W-D-W
Sporting Kansas City: D-D-L-W-W
- September 10, 2023 04:42Sporting KC Starting XI
Melia, Ndenbe, Fontas, Valencia, Davis, Thommy, Walter, Gutierrez, Salloi, Pulido, Russell
- September 10, 2023 04:41Inter Miami Starting XI
Callender, Alba, Miller, Aviles, Yedlin, Farias, Arroyo, Busquets, Robinson, Campana, Stefanelli
- September 10, 2023 04:41Messi not available!
The big update of the match is that Inter Miami star signing Lionel Messi is unavailable due to his national duties as Argentina is currently playing the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers.
- September 10, 2023 04:38Streaming/telecast information
When does the MLS match between Inter Miami and Sporting KC start?
The MLS match between Inter Miami and Sporting KC will kick off at 5:00 AM IST at the DRV PNK Stadium.
Where can I watch the MLS match between Inter Miami and Sporting KC?
The MLS match between Inter Miami and Sporting KC can be live-streamed on Apple TV+ in India. The match, unfortunately, will not be telecast in India.
- September 10, 2023 04:33Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live Coverage of the Major League Soccer match between Inter Miami and Sporting KC played at the DRV PNK Stadium in Lauderdale, Florida on Sunday. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates.
