Football Football Inter fights back late to win 3-1 at Cagliari Inter Milan scores three times in the last 15 minutes to defeat Cagliari in a dramatic Serie A contest. Reuters CAGLIARI 13 December, 2020 19:55 IST Inter Milan's Danilo D'Ambrosio celebrates scoring his team's second goal. - REUTERS Inter Milan scored three times in the last 15 minutes as it came from behind to win 3-1 at Cagliari in a dramatic Serie A match on Sunday.MATCH CENTREInter, knocked out of the Champions League on Wednesday after finishing bottom of its group, missed a flurry of chances in the first half hour, and Riccardo Sottil made it pay when he volleyed midtable Cagliari ahead in the 42nd minute.The visiting team lost its way after the break but levelled out of the blue when Nicolo Barella volleyed home against his old club in the 77th minute before substitute Danilo D'Ambrosio headed a second seven minutes later, less than a minute after coming on.Romelu Lukaku broke away to score a third in stoppage time as Inter moved back into second place with 24 points from 11 games, two behind leader AC Milan which play at home against Parma later on Sunday.