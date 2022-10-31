Football

Romelu Lukaku picks up new hamstring injury, say Inter Milan

Lukaku made a stunning comeback on Wednesday when he scored in a 4-0 win over Viktoria Plzen which sent Inter through to the last 16 of the Champions League.

31 October, 2022
Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku during the UEFA Champions League Group C match against Viktoria Plzen at the Giuseppe-Meazza (San Siro) stadium in Milan, on October 26, 2022. 

Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku during the UEFA Champions League Group C match against Viktoria Plzen at the Giuseppe-Meazza (San Siro) stadium in Milan, on October 26, 2022.

Romelu Lukaku has suffered a new hamstring injury less than a week after making his return to action for Inter Milan, the Serie A club said on Monday.

In a statement, Inter said that Belgium striker Lukaku had picked up a “strain in the hamstring of his left thigh”, the same muscle which kept him out of action for two months.

Inter added that the 29-year-old would be “reassessed in the next few days”, and Italian media report that he is not yet at risk of missing the World Cup.

He also featured from the bench in Saturday’s 3-0 stroll past Sampdoria as Inter moved up to fifth in Serie A, eight points behind league leaders Napoli.

However his latest injury blow means he will miss Inter’s Group C trip to Bayern Munich on Tuesday and is almost certain to be absent for Sunday’s clash at fierce rivals Juventus.

