Inter sweeps past Lazio to reach Italian Supercup final

After 17 minutes of continuous Inter pressure, Federico Dimarco conjured up a moment of magic with a skilful heel flick, setting up Thuram, who effortlessly tapped in the ball to break the deadlock for the Milan side.

Published : Jan 20, 2024 08:46 IST , RIYADH - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Inter Milan’s Hakan Calhanoglu celebrates scoring their second goal with Marcus Thuram.
Inter Milan’s Hakan Calhanoglu celebrates scoring their second goal with Marcus Thuram. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Inter Milan’s Hakan Calhanoglu celebrates scoring their second goal with Marcus Thuram. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Goals from Marcus Thuram and Davide Frattesi, along with a Hakan Calhanoglu penalty, propelled Inter Milan to a 3-0 victory over Lazio in the Italian Supercup semi-final on Friday, securing their place in the final against Napoli.

After 17 minutes of continuous Inter pressure, Federico Dimarco conjured up a moment of magic with a skilful heel flick, setting up Thuram, who effortlessly tapped in the ball to break the deadlock for the Milan side.

Inter continued to press after the break, with Calhanoglu doubling the lead five minutes in from the penalty spot after Lazio’s Pedro Rodriguez had fouled Lautaro Martinez.

Inter scored again three minutes before time when an unmarked Frattesi received the ball just outside the box after a counter-attack and effortlessly put it away.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

Simone Inzaghi’s side now have an opportunity to secure their third consecutive Supercup, with this year’s format for the first time involving four teams.

“We had never played this format before but this is what football is like now, we have to adapt and I congratulated the lads tonight as I really enjoyed myself watching them,” Inzaghi told Mediaset.

“The players did so well, we had a great performance, immediately had the right approach. Now we are in the final, we must try to recover energy over two days as it is going to be very difficult against Napoli.”

The game took place in a partially-filled Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh.

Inter and Napoli will play the final on Monday at the same stadium, following the Serie A champions’ 3-0 victory over Fiorentina in the first semi-final on Thursday.

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
