Argentina vs Ecuador LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch pre-Copa America 2024 friendly, predicted XI, preview

Defending champion Argentina will kick-off its 2024 Copa America preparations with a friendly match against Ecuador at the Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. on Monday.

Lionel Messi and Co. will be looking to live up to their World Champions tag in the upcoming continental showpiece event in the United States.

The Albiceleste are the overwhelming favourites to defend their title and have one of the strongest teams in the tournament alongside arch-rival Brazil.

Coach Lionel Scaloni will be looking to asses his squad ahead of the tournament as most players are coming off from end of season holidays. Argentina last played in March 27, 2024 against against Costa Rica in an international friendly.

On the other hand, Ecuador is one of only two CONMEBOL members which have never lifted the title, the other one being Venezuela.

Ecuador coach Felix Sanchez Bas will also hope for a positive result against Argentina before the start of the tournament, especially because the Tri has never defeated the Albiceleste in Copa America.

Ecuador last played in March 25, 2024 against Italy in a international friendly. Players like Moises Caicedo and Pervis Estupinan have thrived in Premier League over the last couple of seasons.

ARGENTINA SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Franco Armani, Geronimo Rulli, Emiliano Martinez Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel, Nahuel Molina, Leonardo Balerdi, Cristian Romero, German Pezzella, Lucas Martinez, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Marcos Acuna, Nicolas Tagliafico, Valentin Barco Midfielders: Guido Rodriguez, Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, Rodrigo De Paul, Exequiel Palacios, Enzo Fernandez, Giovani Lo Celso Forwards: Angel Di Maria, Valentin Carboni, Lionel Messi, Angel Correa, Alejandro Garnacho, Nicolas Gonzalez, Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez

ECUADOR SQUAD

🇪🇨 Ecuador's 26-man Copa America squad! pic.twitter.com/skh3c25rqq — Warriors of Ecuador (@EcuadorHeroes) May 30, 2024

Predicted XI

Argentina: Benifez (GK); Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; Lo Celso, Mac Allister, Fernandez; Di Maria, Messi, Garnacho

Ecuador: Burrai (GK); Torres, Pacho, Hincapie; Preciado, Franco, Caicedo, Estupinan; Minda, Plata, Sarmiento

